A former student of St. Paul’s Episcopal School could be involuntarily committed after his reported actions caused parents and school leaders to worry for their campus’s safety last month.

Christopher Gruenewald Jr. “has demonstrated increasingly erratic and disturbing behavioral patterns in recent weeks,” Head of School Blair Fisher wrote in a letter to Mobile County Judge of Probate Don Davis dated Thursday, Sept. 1. Though Fisher said he empathizes with Gruenewald’s “history and the possible mental health challenges which have resulted,” Fisher wrote Gruenewald’s posting on social media has had a negative impact on the school’s operations and community.

Davis signed a court order on Friday, Sept. 2, the day after he received Fisher’s letter, and reset a hearing for Gruenewald’s involuntary commitment six days later on Thursday, Sept. 8.

This is the sixth time Gruenewald has faced involuntary commitment, according to the court order. After the court “determined [Gruenewald] to be incapacitated” and designated him a ward of the court, his father, Christopher Gruenewald Sr., became his guardian and conservator in November 2005. Gruenewald has reportedly not complied with treatment in the past, and the order says those responsible for him have not immediately reported these instances according to state law.

In his letter, Fisher wrote Gruenewald walked along Old Shell Road “shirtless and disheveled while yelling at passing cars and pedestrians” before he “stood outside our Lower School campus yelling at arriving parents, cursing loudly and pointing his fingers like a gun at cars and pedestrians” on Wednesday, Aug. 10. “He then posted a series of Facebook videos threatening law enforcement and angrily naming individuals from his past who are currently parents of students at St. Paul’s,” Fisher continued.

Authorities reportedly arrived at his home on Nack Lane, where he lives with his parents, and took him into custody after a standoff. “This all occurred as our families were cycling through the school campus in preparation for the opening of school the following day,” Fisher wrote.

He wrote concerned parents called school administrators “literally on a daily basis” after the incident, “asking for updates on his status and begging us to try to prevent Mr. Gruenewald’s release.” The school also hired more police to monitor their school, which Fisher wrote cost $5,400 after one week. Some parents told him they would not allow their children to attend St. Paul’s while Gruenewald was out of custody.

“Mr. Gruenewald’s release would create a torrent of anxiety and worry from our families and employees,” Fisher concluded. “I felt compelled to summarize our concerns and to implore that Mr. Gruenewald remain in custody so he is able to receive the mental health treatment he needs in order to stabilize and not be a threat to our community.”

Steven Sciple, acting as guardian ad litem in this case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment before press time.