A GoFundMe set up to help keep a historically Black Mobile Catholic school open has raised more than $58,000 in two weeks, its organizer confirmed to Lagniappe.

Local attorney Karlos Finley, an alumnus of Heart of Mary Catholic School, set up the page following an outpouring of support for the school from alumni all over the country. The hope, he said, is to raise enough to cover the school’s annual operating budget of $300,000.

“We’re not close yet,” Finley said. “We’re enthusiastic. We’ve got some things in the works outside of Mobile. When word of the closure came out, alumni from across the nation began to stand up.”

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

Retired Marine Corps General Gary Cooper, an alumnus of the school, has written to Notre Dame about “adopting” the school going forward.

“We’ve got a lot going on,” Cooper said. “Things are boiling. We’ll see how it goes.”

Finley, who is a member of the school board, said the donations are being held in escrow and if the board raises the money needed by the end of the month, it could vote to repeal the motion to close the school. There are seven members of the board and only a simple majority is needed to officially open the school back up.

If the board doesn’t get enough donations to keep the school open, or if there isn’t enough support to repeal the closure motion, Finley said the donations would be returned in full.

The deadline was put in place to allow enough time for students to be able to register for next year. Finley said the school currently has 80 students, along with a waiting list of students who will register if the school remains open.

At issue for the school, Finley said, is the loss of residential property in the area it feeds from, which has resulted in a loss of students, whose tuition helps to pad the budget. The school, which has been open for more than 100 years, has seen the St. Louis Street corridor transform to more of a business district, while two affordable housing complexes within its feeder pattern — Orange Grove and Roger Williams — have been torn down and residents have been moved west. In addition, Finley said, areas like Campground and Bottom have lost residents in more recent years, which has hurt the school.

Also, upgrades to Mobile County Public School System facilities in recent years, including a new elementary school at Florence Howard, have resulted in fewer students for Heart of Mary. While Finley said it was “great” the school system was upgrading facilities, it did hurt the Catholic school.

Fortunately, Finley said, Heart of Mary (HOM) offers students something public schools can’t and that’s a “faith-based education.” In addition, HOM recently began offering “learning communities” through a cohort-based education environment, which is not offered at any other school in Mobile County, Finley said. At HOM, teachers at the upper school teach the subjects they specialize in to all of the students through sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The plan is to move that style of education to the lower school as well.

Cooper said he’s confident the school will remain open.

“We don’t plan on giving up our school after 120 years,” he said.