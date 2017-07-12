Vomit Spots, Gary Wrong, Earl’s Killer Squirrel

Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m.

The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net

Tickets: $10 available through The Merry Widow website

Each year, the Vomit Spots give a taste of the local underground scene’s past. In 1985, the members of this local punk outfit were brought together through Spring Hill College’s defunct college radio station WTOH. In the years following, Keith Hammet (vocals), Al De Lorge (guitar), Robbie Turpin (bass) and Anton Garriz (drums) used their live show and original material to set new standards for local underground bands.

Fans both past and present will witness classic Spots material such as “Beano,” “Dude, I Didn’t Know” and “Nina Haagen Dazs” as well as their punked-out version of The B-52’s classic “Rock Lobster.” No matter where these reunion shows go, The Vomit Spots have no problem conjuring the energy that has made them legendary.

The Vomit Spots will be ushered by two furious acts. Gary Wrong Group is the latest project from local punk legend Chad Booth. For this show, Booth will be performing solo. However, the crowd can expect an onslaught of raw punk goodness from this notable musician. Booth will also perform a DJ set as Wrong Gary Selector. Pensacola’s Earl’s Killer Squirrel completes this evening of underground madness. This group will fill their set with intensity and an equally adrenalized delivery.