Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith is headed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, the game’s executive director, announced on Twitter Monday morning.

Smith, the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard in 1991, was a unanimous All-America selection this season, one in which he set eight of Alabama’s nine school receiving records.

He is considered to be a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft and he now has a house full of awards from his record-breaking 2020 season.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Louisiana native hauled in 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, including 215 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game. He averaged 15.9 yards per catch. For his career, Smith caught 235 passes for 3,965 yards and 46 touchdowns, averaging 16.8 yards per catch.

Along with the Heisman Trophy — he is the third Alabama player to receive the award, joining Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) — Smith was also named the Walter Camp, Maxwell and Paul Hornung Award Player of the Year. The Associated Press and Sporting News magazine also named him the Player of the Year. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in the country and was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

In the CFP national semifinal against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl he was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player, and he picked up the Offensive MVP in the CFP national championship game as well.

Other Alabama players who have accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl include long snapper Thomas Fletcher and offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown. Nagy said Monday on Sports Talk 99.5 invitations have also been offered to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris, but those players have yet to respond to the invitation.

This year the Senior Bowl will step away from the North vs. South in terms of the name of teams in favor of the American team vs. the National team. All of the Alabama players — and most players from the SEC — will be placed on the American roster.

The Senior Bowl is releasing its roster by positions each day leading up to the week of the game. Thus far, the American roster selections include:

QB: Kellon Mond, Texas A&M; Kyle Trask, Florida; Jamie Newman, Wake Forest. RB: Larry Rountree II, Missouri; Kylin Hill, Mississippi State; Chris Evans, Michigan; Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana. WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Kadarius Toney, Florida; Racey McMath, LSU; Maquez Stevenson, Houston; Austin Watkins Jr., UAB; Josh Palmer, Tennessee; Shi Smith, South Carolina; Trevon Grimes, Florida; Amari Rodgers, Clemson, Cornell Powell, Clemson.

The National roster includes: QB: Sam Ehlinger, Texas; Ian Book, Notre Dame; Feleipe Franks, Arkansas. RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma; Demetric Felton, UCLA; Michael Carter, North Carolina; Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech. WR: Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame; Desmond Fitzpatrick, Louisville; D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan; Cade Johnson, South Dakota State; Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State; Nico Collins, Michigan; Frank Darby, Arizona State.

The Carolina Panthers staff, led by head coach Matt Rhule, will coach the American team, with the Miami Dolphins’ staff, led by head coach Brian Flores, slated to coach the National team.

The game, to be played Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus, is a sellout. All tickets in the stadium, which will only seat 25 percent of capacity this year based on COVID-19 restrictions, have already been purchased. The game will be televised live on the NFL Network.