Blake Gamberi, co-owner of Dry Creek Hemp in Gadsden, helped to build a thriving hemp business out of nothing. Now, if a bill introduced in the State Senate becomes law, Gamberi and his partner might lose years of work.

“We’ve spent three years killing ourselves and now they might pull the carpet out from under us,” he said. “How’s that fair?”

Senate Bill 144, as written, would ban all products made using full-spectrum cannabinoids (CBD) and hemp that contains any level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), despite similar products being legal federally. This comes less than a year after the Legislature passed a law making cannabis for medical use legal and set up a commission to regulate it. Included in this ban would be products made with a form of THC known as Delta 8, which is sometimes referred to as “marijuana light.” It is currently legal and is sold all over the state, including in convenience stores. It is also available to be shipped to homes in Alabama from out-of-state vendors through online orders.

“It would only ban it here,” Gamberi said of full-spectrum CBD. “It’s federally legal. You can drive to the next state and get it. It’s so crazy we’re trying to go backwards on something we’ve never had a problem with.”

While Delta 8 products are definitely capable of getting the user high, the bill being introduced would ban other CBD products not capable of getting a user high, Gamberi said.

“Most CBD oils on the market are full-spectrum,” he said. “They don’t get you high at all.”

To put it into perspective, many of these products have “micro amounts” of THC, or 0.03 percent or less, Gamberi said. The legal limit is 0.3 percent.

These micro amounts of THC are put into products used to help those in pain, those with cancer and those with other ailments find relief, Gamberi said.

Without the ability to grow, process and sell full-spectrum CBD products, Gamberi said farms all over the state will be forced to stop doing business and the state will lose money as a result. In fact, Gamberi said the state would lose most of the estimated $1 million it has made in license fees from farmers looking to start hemp businesses.

The popularity of growing hemp has declined since it became federally legal, Auburn University hemp researcher Katelyn Kesheimer said. In 2018 the federal Farm Bill decriminalized the production of certain types of hemp and by 2019, the state issued 157 licenses to grow it. In 2020, the number of licenses grew to 300 and fell again in 2021 to 173, Kesheimer said.

“Those are just the growers,” she said. “You have to have separate licenses for processing it and selling it.”

The decline in popularity for farming the crop is twofold, Kesheimer said. For one, hemp is hard to cultivate because it requires a lot of money and time. There is no automated way to maintain or harvest a hemp crop, Kesheimer said, so everything from the picking to the weeding is done by hand. Also, no herbicides can be used on it. Growers must use bush hogs or weed-eaters to do the work.

“We have to plant it and then weed-eat and cut in between the rows,” Gamberi said. “When it comes to harvesting, it’s all by hand. We’re two guys harvesting 5,000 plants by ourselves in a two-week period.”

In addition to the money it takes just to grow the crop, farmers also initially overestimated how much could be made from the crop, Kesheimer said. It came down to supply and demand.

“2020 was the year everyone got licensed and there was so much product on the market that prices plummeted,” Kesheimer said. “It was $10 per percentage [of CBD in it] per pound. Now, it’s 37 cents per percentage per pound. The growers you see in it now are the ones who want to be in it.”

Oversaturation of the market became a big problem because, Kesheimer said, a grower doesn’t need a lot of hemp to make a lot of CBD oil.

“There were no buyers for all this product,” she said. “Growers have to sit on product that’s a couple of years old because they can’t find buyers.”

Delta 8 is a way for these growers to make money off of their product, Kesheimer said, especially growers who are vertically integrated, like Gamberi.

“If it’s banned, it will hurt the growers, yes,” she said.

SB144 sponsor Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, did not return an email seeking comment as of press time. Chey Garrigan, a lobbyist with the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association called the bill “heavy handed” in a statement.

“Senator Melson’s heavy-handed approach means that thousands of people getting the relief they need from this over-the-counter product will be forced to suffer or get the relief they need through some black-market product,” she said in a statement. “The passage of this bill will essentially kick the door down for recreational marijuana.”