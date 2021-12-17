A Mobile circuit judge found attorney Christine Hernandez and a hired process server in criminal contempt of court Friday morning.

Mobile Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes ruled Hernandez and process server Eddie Stokely contemptuously served a subpoena on a defense lawyer in front of jurors during the final day of a murder trial last month. Hernandez is fined $100 for the misdemeanor infraction and Stokely is fined $25. Pipes said he will file his decision on Monday, Dec. 20. Hernandez’s defense counsel indicated to the judge after adjournment a notice to appeal will be filed that day as well.

Hernandez is most known for successfully litigating Searcy v. Strange with attorney David Kennedy in 2015, toppling Alabama’s ban on homosexual marriage, as well as for representing multiple plaintiffs in a separate lawsuit against St. Pius X Catholic School for failing to protect students from bullying and allegedly covering up other incidents.

Attorney James Rossler represented Hernandez in the contempt hearings. Rossler was approached by a reporter outside the courtroom following the announcement of the judge’s decision. He said “no comment” and kept walking when asked about Hernandez’s intentions to appeal.

According to the charges filed Nov. 29, both Hernandez and Stokely were cited for constructive criminal contempt of court on Nov. 18 on the sixth floor of the Mobile County Courthouse near the conclusion of a murder trial for Frederick Knight, a case which has faced numerous challenges, such as being featured with warning on a First 48 episode in February 2020, 18 days before Knight was set to go on trial. Knight was accused of murdering 21-year-old Jessica Newcomb at a hotel in west Mobile after a sexual encounter.

The complaint written by Pipes says Stokely was hired by Hernandez and served the subpoena on Knight’s defense attorney Chase Dearman outside of the courtroom during a recess while jurors awaited their instructions from the judge before deliberations began. The complaint regards a lawsuit against one of Dearman’s former assistants who he alleges stole from him. Hernandez represents the individual.

Dearman requested a mistrial after the incident as he claimed it prejudiced the jury. The motion was taken under advisement, but the case was handed over to the jury for deliberation later.

Pipes called the actions by the “seasoned” individuals either intentional or reckless and put Knight’s trial in jeopardy and could have given grounds for an appeal. Knight waited four-and-a-half years in custody for his day in court and his trial hit numerous delays. Before a decision could be made, a plea agreement was reached with prosecutors and Knight pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Show cause hearing

Hernandez and Stokely appeared before Pipes on Wednesday afternoon to present their cases against a contempt decision.

Pipes handed down a court order requiring all text messages, phone records and communications between Stokely and Hernandez to be preserved. During the Dec. 15 show cause hearing, those records were submitted as evidence along with video from courthouse security cameras of the papers being served outside the courtroom. Interviews were also conducted with some members of the jury to ask about the incident.

In Stokely’s defense, attorney Josh Briskman sought to assure Pipes that Stokely had no intention of disrupting the trial when he served papers on Dearman. Pipes allowed that point but contested Stokely did intend to serve papers during a trial.

“It is my impression that this was done during the trial to make a point,” Pipes said.

Briskman noted Stokely only just restarted his process serving business six weeks prior to the incident after roughly 20 years of being in the bondsman business. He said Stokely’s mindset was just to get the papers served that day and conceded there are clear issues with serving papers in front of members of the jury.

According to Briskman, juror interviews “luckily” showed no indication the incident had disrupted or tainted jury members. He told the judge Stokey is deeply apologetic and anything like this will never happen again.

One of Pipes’ main concerns was an apparent “hurry” to serve Dearman on the morning in question, noting the subpoena handed over that day was for a preliminary hearing 25 days later. According to the complaint, Stokely attempted to enter the courtroom to serve the papers but was stopped.

Briskman said communications show Hernandez instructing Stokely of where Dearman would be that morning and that it would be “a good time” for him to be served.

The morning of the contempt hearing, Hernandez filed an answer with the court where her counsel attempted to distance Hernandez from the action of serving papers in front of jurors, pointing to a phone call conversation with Stokely where she instructed him not to serve in the courtroom and that he had to serve it at the end of the trial. Rossler argued that later text messages show Hernandez instructing Stokely of where to view the trial remotely.

Rossler said the apparent rush to serve the papers was due to Hernandez’s impression Dearman was hard to pin down and was often not at his office.

According to the answer, Hernandez claims she told Stokely on the morning of the trial he could not serve the papers in the courtroom, to which she claims he responded, “I already know that.” Hernandez later testified to these phone call conversations under oath before Pipes. Stokely became visually upset upon the testimony and Briskman appeared to reassure him.

Rossler said the incident was clearly an error of judgment, however, absent of bad faith.

Stokely was sworn in after this and contradicted Hernandez’s claims of her instructions by phone call. He said he was simply instructed to arrive before the court and serve Dearman before he entered the courtroom. Pipes expressed earlier during the hearing his concerns of the psychological effect of serving papers on a defense attorney right before they were set to present closing arguments.

Pipes said the incident endangered Knight’s day in court, which had to work through numerous challenges. “We got almost to the very end and out of nowhere, forces unrelated to this case intervened,” he said. “It created an issue that was not there.”

Had Knight been convicted and faced a life sentence, Pipes said he would have been left with a career of questions about whether or not there was a fair trial.

“What upsets me is that it happened,” Pipes said. “It’s incredibly upsetting. If this had happened [to Hernandez] and the roles were reversed, she would be upset and angry.”

Pipes withheld his final decisions on the charges until Friday morning, Dec. 17, where he confirmed that the incident rose to the level of contempt for both Hernandez and Stokely.

Pipes explained Stokely clearly and wrongfully served the papers in front of jurors. He also accepted his apology and expressed confidence he would not repeat such an offense.

It was Pipes’ determination that Hernandez intentionally sought to serve Dearman during the trial. He said reasons provided for seeking to serve him at this time were without merit as he had no record of refusing service and he is under a legal obligation to accept as an officer of the court.

To close the hearing, Pipes said he found Stokely’s account of the phone conversations to be true. He granted a motion to strike two filed affidavits from Hernandez’s associate attorney Chelsea Aldridge and attorney ChaLea Tisdale. According to Briskman, these affidavits sought to corroborate Hernandez’s version of the phone calls with Stokely.

After the hearing outside the court, Stokely was seen being reassured by his counsel that his ruling was a favorable result for him, noting the judge took his account to be more trustworthy.

Briskman told the newspaper Stokely is one of the most trusted individuals in Mobile County Court.