Thank you for the coverage (litter pun intended)! (Hidden Agenda by Ashley Trice, 2/6/19)

Your article is #pawsdown seriously one of the most entertaining I’ve read in a long time!

I have also answered/clarified a few of your questions from the article below in brown….

Advertisements

Is this the first sign of the apocalypse? Very possible but hopefully not.

This is presumably a worldwide service since it is Instagram-based. And they only have four cats providing these poops which are promised to be “fresh?” It has admittedly been a while since I owned an indoor cat and had firsthand knowledge of the amount of “production” each cat would be capable of, but that seems like a lot to ask of each kitty. I mean, are they gorging them with food so they can provide enough specimens for their customers? Yes, they are all fresh catpoops as promised give or take 3 to 5 minutes to allow each cat their privacy which is important! There are actually 4+ cats (exact number not available due to some cats choose to not be counted) who contribute to the service. No cats are intentionally gorged with food in the making of said catpoops. Admittedly some do gorge themselves voluntarily at times.

Also, is the cat poop guaranteed to be free from litter? I just don’t think your arch nemesis would be nearly as insulted if the “gift” came encrusted in Tidy Cat. Just takes a little of the punch out of it, you know? Some poops will contain small amounts of litter residue considering that is how it lands, falls or rolls. The majority of the poop will always be visible in each image however. That said we are open to exploring potential sponsorships from any interested litter manufactures.

Does each poop come with a certificate of authenticity from Fluffy, Mr. Whiskers, Tabby and Pumpkin? I really do not want a recycled photo of one sample Fluffy produced a year ago. Nothing but the best for my sworn enemies! And that’s fresh, steaming, one-of-a-kind cat poop delivered fresh to their inboxes! Yes, each poop does in fact come with a letter of authenticity paw printed by the donor kitty! Just to clarify the cats who wish to be known publicly are… Tucker, Livia, Puck and Pedro.

Although the cats are doing most of the dirty work here, so to speak, coming up with a name for this poop would be challenging as well. In our experience this services works great for…. ex spouses/partners, Valentine’s Day, a former or current boss, frenemies, dog lovers, political bullies and more!

Thanks again!

James Collins

Founder/Chief Poop Scooper