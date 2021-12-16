Here we are folks, we have arrived at the final Hicks College Picks column for the 2021 season, cleverly disguised as the Hicks Bowl Picks. Yep, we’re going to take a shot at predicting the winners of each of the many bowl games, with bowl season starting this week.

I have produced a record of 194-101 for the year, which is nothing to brag about, but it is what it is.

So now here we go with the final selections, including the College Football Playoff semifinal games between Alabama and Cincinnati (Cotton Bowl) and Michigan against Georgia (Orange Bowl). OK, I’ll take a stab at who I think will be playing for the national championship and which team will win, too. Just for fun.

Let’s get started. No fluff, no explanations, just picks …

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo over Middle Tennessee

Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina over Northern Illinois

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Boca Raton: Appalachian St. over Western Kentucky

Celebration: Jackson St. over South Carolina St.

New Mexico: Fresno St. over UTEP

Independence Bowl: BYU over UAB

LendingTree: Liberty over Eastern Michigan

L.A.: Utah St. over Oregon St.

New Orleans: Louisiana over Marshall

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Myrtle Beach: Tulsa over Old Dominion

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Idaho Potato: Wyoming over Kent St.

Frisco: UTSA over San Diego St.

Armed Forces: Army over Missouri

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas over Miami-Ohio

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

Hawai’I: Memphis over Hawai’i

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

Camellia: Georgia St. over Ball St.

MONDAY, DEC. 27

Quick Lane: Western Michigan over Nevada

Military: East Carolina over Boston College

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

Birmingham: Auburn over Houston

First Responders: Air Force over Louisville

Holiday: N.C. St. over UCLA

Guarantee Rate: West Virginia over Minnesota

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

Fenway: SMU over Virginia

Pinstripe: Virginia Tech over Maryland

Cheez-It: Iowa St. over Clemson

Alamo: Oregon over Oklahoma

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Duke’s Mayo: South Carolina over North Carolina

Music City: Tennessee over Purdue

Chick-fil-A: Pitt over Michigan St.

Las Vegas: Wisconsin over Arizona St.

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

Gator: Texas A&M over Wake Forest

Sun: Miami over Washington St.

Barstool: Boise St. over Central Michigan

Cotton: Alabama over Cincinnati

Orange: Georgia over Michigan

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

Fiesta: Notre Dame over Oklahoma St.

Citrus: Kentucky over Iowa

Rose: Ohio St. over Utah

Sugar: Ole Miss over Baylor

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Texas: Kansas St. over LSU

MONDAY, JAN. 10

CFP Title Game: Alabama over Georgia