Here we are folks, we have arrived at the final Hicks College Picks column for the 2021 season, cleverly disguised as the Hicks Bowl Picks. Yep, we’re going to take a shot at predicting the winners of each of the many bowl games, with bowl season starting this week.
I have produced a record of 194-101 for the year, which is nothing to brag about, but it is what it is.
So now here we go with the final selections, including the College Football Playoff semifinal games between Alabama and Cincinnati (Cotton Bowl) and Michigan against Georgia (Orange Bowl). OK, I’ll take a stab at who I think will be playing for the national championship and which team will win, too. Just for fun.
Let’s get started. No fluff, no explanations, just picks …
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Bahamas Bowl: Toledo over Middle Tennessee
Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina over Northern Illinois
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Boca Raton: Appalachian St. over Western Kentucky
Celebration: Jackson St. over South Carolina St.
New Mexico: Fresno St. over UTEP
Independence Bowl: BYU over UAB
LendingTree: Liberty over Eastern Michigan
L.A.: Utah St. over Oregon St.
New Orleans: Louisiana over Marshall
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Myrtle Beach: Tulsa over Old Dominion
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Idaho Potato: Wyoming over Kent St.
Frisco: UTSA over San Diego St.
Armed Forces: Army over Missouri
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Frisco Football Classic: North Texas over Miami-Ohio
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Hawai’I: Memphis over Hawai’i
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
Camellia: Georgia St. over Ball St.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
Quick Lane: Western Michigan over Nevada
Military: East Carolina over Boston College
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
Birmingham: Auburn over Houston
First Responders: Air Force over Louisville
Holiday: N.C. St. over UCLA
Guarantee Rate: West Virginia over Minnesota
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
Fenway: SMU over Virginia
Pinstripe: Virginia Tech over Maryland
Cheez-It: Iowa St. over Clemson
Alamo: Oregon over Oklahoma
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Duke’s Mayo: South Carolina over North Carolina
Music City: Tennessee over Purdue
Chick-fil-A: Pitt over Michigan St.
Las Vegas: Wisconsin over Arizona St.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
Gator: Texas A&M over Wake Forest
Sun: Miami over Washington St.
Barstool: Boise St. over Central Michigan
Cotton: Alabama over Cincinnati
Orange: Georgia over Michigan
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Fiesta: Notre Dame over Oklahoma St.
Citrus: Kentucky over Iowa
Rose: Ohio St. over Utah
Sugar: Ole Miss over Baylor
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
Texas: Kansas St. over LSU
MONDAY, JAN. 10
CFP Title Game: Alabama over Georgia
