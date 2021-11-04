It’s that time again; time to take a guess — and that’s what it is — as to which college football teams will come away with wins this week. It’s an interesting slate of games as is usually the case this time of year. There are lots of conference matchups and some games that will have national ranking implications. Others are just good matchups that are hard to call.

Especially for me.

Last week was not a good week as I posted a 16-9 record (thanks Ole Miss, Penn State, Jacksonville State, Kentucky and others). For the year my record is a paltry 120-66, so I’m not approaching this week’s picks with a lot of confidence.

Again, here’s how it works: I will pick 10 games plus an Upset Special. Then I’ll also pick the outcome of all remaining games involving SEC and Sun Belt Conference teams as well as some national games and all games involving teams from the state of Alabama. I do not pick the South Alabama game — and this week’s it’s the “Battle of the Belt” against arch rival Troy — because I serve as sideline reporter for the Jags’ radio broadcasts.

So here we go (again) …

LSU at Alabama: Come on now, I don’t really have to list a lot of reasons for this pick, do I? And there are a lot of reasons. Sufifce it to say … Alabama.

Auburn at Texas A&M: OK, so I was wrong last week in picking Ole Miss to beat the Tigers. To be honest, I have missed on Auburn most of the season. I can’t seem to figure them out. For all my Auburn fans I should pick Texas A&M to win, as it seems the opposite always happens involving Auburn. But I think Auburn will win and if I don’t pick them and they win, well, that’s another set of circumstances. Anyway … Auburn.

Clemson at Louisville: Clemson won last week and I correctly picked the Tigers to beat Florida State in what could have been billed as the Disappointment Bowl. Can Clemson build off that momentum at Louisville? Nah. Louisville.

Louisiana Tech at UAB: There is probably a lot of added incentive built into a lot of these Conference USA matchups these days based on all the teams that are leaving against the teams that have been left behind. This is one of those games. But it won’t matter. UAB.

Tennessee at Kentucky: The Wildcats suffered a loss to Mississippi State that was unexpected, and now comes Tennessee which is trending upward despite a big loss to Alabama last week. That’s two straight losses for the Cats who started the year with six consecutive wins. Which team rebounds best this week? Code Blue. Kentucky.

North Texas at Southern Miss: This has been a tough season for the Golden Eagles and optimism is not high. Now comes North Texas, which is experiencing a tough season of its own. Could this be a game Southern Miss can claim? It has the homefield advantage. Maybe. Southern Miss.

The Citadel at Samford: It has also been an up-and-down year for the Samford Bulldogs. The Citadel comes to town and this is usually a competitive matchup between the two teams. Look for Samford to make a good showing this weekend. Samford.

Tuskegee at Miles: This is another good in-state rivalry and should also be a pretty competitive game. The Bears have been playing well of late so I’m going to lean that way in making my pick. But Tuskegee always seems to respond against in-state opponents. Miles.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State: Texas State has shown the ability to make late-game plays to win games while Monroe has won a couple of games it wasn’t expected to win; at least a couple if not more. So, who takes this one? Louisiana-Monroe.

Liberty at Ole Miss: Guess who’s back in town, Oxford? That’s right, your old friend Hugh Freeze. It should be quite the reunion. It will be interesting to see how he is greeted by the fans. The greeting by the football team will be something different. The Rebels aim to wave to Freeze a lot … from the end zone. Ole Miss.

UPSET SPECIAL: Oklahoma State at West Virginia. It was hard to find a game that looked like it had Upset Special potential, but then I tripped up on this one. It’s not hard to pull against Oklahoma State thanks to its head coach (he’s a man, he can handle it, and he’s well past 40 now). By comparison, it’s easy to pull for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. As it turns out, this is a no-brainer, given those factors. Now the Mountaineers have to hold up their end on the field. West Virginia.

Other games: SEC: Mississippi State over Arkansas, Florida over South Carolina, Georgia over Missouri. Sun Belt: Louisiana over Georgia State, Appalachian State over Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern. State: Jacksonville State over Abilene Christian, Alabama State over Prairie View, Monmouth over North Alabama, West Florida over West Alabama, Alabama A&M over Mississippi Valley State, Faulkner over Kentucky Christian, Huntingdon over Maryville, Birmingham Southern over Trinity. National: Iowa State over Texas.