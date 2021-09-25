OK, I enter this week’s college picks with the low confidence and the hope things will change. No reason that should take place, but there is hope, Some of this week’s games should help my record, but there are also a couple of games that are toss-ups, and those have not been kind to me of late.

I was 11-5 with my picks a week ago, giving me a record of 30-20 for the season. That’s just 60 percent, and that’s not very good.

So buckle up, here we go, picking 10 games, an upset special and all the college teams in the state of Alabama:

Southern Miss at Alabama: Alabama had a close game last week, That’s bad news for Southern Miss as the next opponent. No doubt Nick Saban used the closeness of last week’s game to get his team’s attention this week. Alabama.

Georgia Stat at Auburn: Auburn lost a tough game at Penn State last week, and that’s not good news for Georgia State. No doubt Bryan Harsin used the result of that game to get his team’s attention heading into this week’s game with Georgia State. Auburn.

Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee: Mobile’s Gulf Coast Challenge has a god matchup this year, at least in terms of teams that travel well and fans who support their team. But on the field, look for A&M to be the better team and produce more scoring plays. Alabama A&M.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Chicago): I don’t know if I am swayed more by the fact I don’t believe Notre Dame is a Top 10 team or that recent seasons have proven Notre Same is not the team some feel it is or should be. I do know I believe Wisconsin is a pretty good team. Wisconsin.

LSU at Mississippi State: Another team I don’t believe is headed for a good season is LSU. Coach O’s job is in jeopardy, and a loss this week could swing momentum against him. Mississippi State isn’t ready to be a Top 25 team, but at this point it doesn’t take one to knock off the Bengal Tigers. Mississippi State.

Clemson at N.C. State: Sorry, Dabo, but this year’s Clemson team isn’t going to be a College Football Playoff team. It’s just not. It may be a force in the ACC and play for the ACC title, but early games indicate the Tigers have some work to do and some mistakes to clear up. I gave N.C. State the nod in a recent game and they let me down. So … Clemson.

West Virginia at Oklahoma: I really wanted to pick West Virginia to beat Virginia Tech last week, but I didn’t, and they did. I really want to pick West Virginia to beat Oklahoma this week, but I won’t, and the Sooners are favored to win. We’ll see how this goes. Oklahoma.

Troy at UL-Monroe: Let’s face it, this should be an easy victory for the Trojans, who have played well of late. I picked against Troy last week. Not going to do that this week, especially against Monroe, which is struggling. Troy.

UAB at Tulane: This Conference USA matchup should be a good game. UAB has played well, except when facing Georgia (which has been true for all the Bulldogs’ opponents), and Tulane has looked good at times this season. But you have to lean toward the two-time defending C-USA champs. UAB.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech: This was going to be North Carolina’s year. But the Heels are off to a slowish start, losing their opener. Georgia Tech is trying to become a contender in the ACC. Given this choice, I have to hang with the Heels here. North Carolina.

Upset Special: Texas A&M at Arkansas: Sam Pittman has done a great job as head coach at Arkansas and the Razorbacks have been formidable in their game s thus far. This is supposed to be a season in which the Aggies fight Alabama for the SEC West crown. But you’ve seen how this particular game is slugged, so why beat around the bush. Arkansas.

State games: Jacksonville State over UT-Martin, North Alabama over Nicholls State, Alabama State over Bethune-Cookman, Miles over Central State, West Alabama over Mississippi College, East Tennessee State over Samford.