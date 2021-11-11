We’re baaaaack. We’re not particularly happy about it, but we are indeed back — back once again to prove this is probably an exercise of which we should not be involved. But our bad record and bad guesses will not deter us at this point.

I was an awful 16-10 last week (thanks for nothing Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville and especially you Florida, just to name a few), which brings my season total to 136-76 (yes, I know, but if you are using my picks to determine your picks, especially in a financial situations — unless you are going opposite — well, you have been repeatedly warned).

So here we go with this week’s choices. Keep in mind we feature 10 picks and an Upset Special, then also pick all remaining SEC, Sun Belt and some national games as well as all remaining games involving teams from the state of Alabama. We do not pick the South Alabama because of my role as a sideline reporter for the Jags’ radio broadcasts:

New Mexico State at Alabama: No reasoning needed. Alabama.

Mississippi State at Auburn: This Auburn team makes me a little nutty. If I pick them to win, they lose; if I pick them to lose, they win. I know how Auburn fans want me to pick, especially this week, but I have to go with my guy (apparently my brain has been of no help). Auburn.

Louisiana at Troy: The Ragin’ Cajuns are on a roll. There’s no reason to think that roll is going to stop this week. Louisiana.

Michigan at Penn State: The Nittany Lions have let me down a couple of times this season as well. They were supposed to lose to Auburn (maybe that one was the Auburn jinx I seem to have) and I picked them in an Upset Special a couple of weeks they did not fulfil. I wanted tyo pick them this week but just can’t do it. Michigan.

Samford at Florida: How big a win would this be for the Bulldogs? How big a loss would this be for the Gators, who were slapped around last week by South Carolina? If Dan Mullen thinks he’s on the coaching hot seat right now — and he obviously does, leading to the firing of two assistants last weekend — this would be a five-alarm fire. It’s interesting to think about, but unfortunately it won’t happen. Will it? Florida.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe: This is not Butch Jones’ season. Which means it’s not Arkansas State’s season either. Terry Bowden’s team gets the win in the matchup of a pair of former SEC coaches in a Sun Belt game. Louisiana-Monroe.

UAB at Marshall: The Blazers have been a bit inconsistent this season but has better of late. Both teams enter the game with a 6-3 overall record. So who will take this one? UAB.

Texas A&M at Ole Miss: This is an important game for both teams. Which offense will have the most success? A&M is perhaps the better overall team, but that doesn’t mean it will win the game. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. Get the popcorn out. Ole Miss.

Arkansas at LSU: Was LSU’s showing against Alabama — which was much closer than most everyone thought — a sign the Bengal Tigers are ready to close things out in style for Coach O? Or was it more that Alabama just didn’t play as well as it can and thus the game was closer than anticipated? And which Arkansas team is going to show? OK, just for fun … LSU.

Georgia at Tennessee: This would really be a sign the Vols are on their way back, if they could beat the No. 1-ranked Dawgs. But if I thought that was going to happen this pick would be the next pick on this list — the Upset Special. But it’s not. Georgia.

UPSET SPECIAL: Oklahoma at Baylor: OK, so it’s two ranked teams, but one team is ranked ahead of the other by a decent margin. The College Football Playoff poll has the Sooners at No. 8 and Baylor at No. 13, while the Associated Press Top 25 has Oklahoma No. 4 and Baylor No. 18. Regardless, we’re going with the Bears here. Baylor.

Other games: SEC: Kentucky over Vandy, South Carolina over Missouri. Sun Belt: Coastal over Georgia State, Texas State over Georgia Southern. National: Ohio State over Purdue, Wake Forest over N.C. State. State: Lamar over Jacksonville State, Mississippi Valley over Alabama State, West Alabama over Mississippi College, Kennesaw State over North Alabama, Alabama A&M over Texas Southern, Faulkner over St. Andrews, Huntingdon over LaGrange, Birmingham Southern over Millsaps.