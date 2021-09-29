What a great college football schedule we have this week … for fans. For those who elect to pick the outcomes of college football games, perhaps not so great. Time will tell. If you were waiting to set aside one week to watch college football games, this should be the one. There are a lot of terrific (on paper) matchups taking place this week, especially in the SEC.

There’s Ole Miss at Alabama, Arkansas at Georgia and Auburn at LSU, just to get things started. Then you move to other leagues and matchups and you have Cincinnati at Notre Dame, Michigan at Wisconsin and Texas at TCU.

So let’s get to pickin’. Last week I had a terrible 10-7 record (thanks Clemson, Wisconsin, Troy, etc.). For the year, I’m an equally disappointing 40-27.

We’ll start something new this week. While I’ll still pick the outcome of 10 games, then toss in an Upset Special and pick all the games involving teams in the state of Alabama, we’ll also add the remaining games involving SEC and Sun Belt Conference teams as well and do so going forward. That’s a lot of games. Please remember, because of my association as a radio sideline reporter for South Alabama football games, I will not pick the Jaguars’ games.

Ole Miss at Alabama: Whatever the number is in this game as it concerns over-under betting, take the over. These are two of the most prolific offenses in the country and, if last year’s game is any indication, there will be plenty of points registered on the scoreboard. As to the winner, until someone beats Alabama, I have to go with the Tide. Alabama.

Auburn at LSU: Both of these teams are searching for their identity. Still. They are also still searching for some consistency and maybe a bit of luck. LSU gets a couple of points for the home crowd and Auburn hasn’t won there in forever — or since 1999. This one is a toss-up. Auburn.

Arkansas at Georgia: The Razorbacks may be the biggest surprise team (in a positive way) in college football so far this season. They are playing with confidence and power. Georgia has been blasting its opponents on the way to a No. 2 national ranking. This one should be fun. Georgia.

Liberty at UAB: This is a milestone game for the Blazers as they will be playing their first game in their new home, Protective Stadium. There will be a lot of pressure on UAB to win this one in that you want to open the new house with a victory. Liberty will certainly be no pushover. UAB.

Florida at Kentucky: The Wildcats are 4-0 entering the game but they have had a couple of games (Chattanooga and South Carolina) that were much closer than they should have been. The underdog in me wants to pick Kentucky to win, but it has been overruled. Florida.

Indiana at Penn State: Here’s another case where you can root for the underdog (Indiana) but when taking on this task you better step back and look at the stats and other factors involved. Going with the stats and such. Penn State.

Cincinnati at Notre Dame: Interestingly, Cincy has the higher ranking going into Saturday’s game. If not, this would be my Upset Special. Notre Dame has looked good, and this may indeed be the Year of the Irish, but I need to see more. Until then … Cincinnati.

Boston College at Clemson: Is it time to pile on the Tigers yet? I’m guessing, not right now. Boston College will be competitive, maybe even win, but my guess is that Clemson is ready for a good game. Clemson.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M: Boy, did the Bulldogs ever find the wrong time to be playing the Aggies. At home? After a loss to Arkansas? Trying to stay in the national hunt? Everything points to A&M trying to send a message this week. Texas A&M.

Michigan at Wisconsin: Another “this is our year” team is Michigan, which is off to a good start. Wisconsin not only lost last week’s game to Notre Dame (I picked the Badgers to win), it wasn’t close. The Badgers also lost to Penn State (I believe I picked them to win that one too). Sorry, they’ve had their first and second chance. Michigan.

Upset Special: Ohio State at Rutgers: Well, if you read the first line of this paragraph you know who I’m picking. Rutgers seemed the best upset special choice this week. They’re unbeaten at home and Ohio State has shown sign growing pains at times. For whatever reason … Rutgers.

Other games: Tennessee over Missouri, Texas over TCU, South Carolina over Troy, Vanderbilt over UConn, Jacksonville State over Kennesaw State, Alabama A&M over Grambling, Faulkner over Bluefield, North Alabama over Campbell, Huntingdon over Methodist, Birmingham Southern over Sewanee, Tuskegee over Clark Atlanta, Mercer over Samford, Miles over Albany State, Appalachian State over Georgia State, Coastal Carolina over UL-Monroe, Arkansas State over Georgia Southern.