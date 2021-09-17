I’m back. I’m wounded, not feeling particularly confident, but I’m back. If you ever get to feeling a bit too confident or cocky, make some predictions as to college football game outcomes and make them public. That’ll bring you back to reality.

And so, I seek another dose of reality as I venture into the abyss once again. Here are this week’s 10 picks, an upset special and the games involving state schools, which caused my record to suffer last week.

After two weeks my overall record is a paltry 19-15. Last week I was a barely-above-.500 10-9. Sad. So enjoy yourselves at my expense as I try this once again. Remember, because I serve as South Alabama’s sideline reporter for radio broadcasts, I don’t predict the outcome of Jags games (which has probably cost me two wins so far).

Alabama at Florida: It’s the first SEC game for both teams and it’s a big one. Alabama enters as the top-seeded team in the country and a two-touchdown favorite against the No. 11 Gators. Seems a big difference between No. 1 and No. 11. And there is. Alabama.

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Remember when this game was huge. Not so much these days. The Sooners are far superior to the Cornhuskers and that superiority should be noticeable on Saturday. Oklahoma.

Troy at Southern Miss: Both teams have had bumps in the road this season and both are looking to get things turned around as they head toward conference play. There are some good things about both teams and areas in which they could take advantage of their opponent. Look for the Golden Eagles to step forward here. Southern Miss.

North Alabama at Jacksonville State: After their upset of Florida State last week, will the Gamecocks have a letdown? Possibly, but it won’t matter. Jacksonville State.

UAB at North Texas: Look for the Blazers, smarting from a 56-7 loss at No. 2 Georgia last week, to place some salve on that bruise by taking care of North Texas, which struggled last week in a loss at SMU. The Blazers win big. UAB.

UCF at Louisville: This should prove to be an entertaining game. UCF is off to a good start, especially with its win over Boise State, and Louisville ran into a the offensive powerhouse that is Ole Miss but bounced back with a win last week. Alert the folks at the Waffle House that Gus is on his way. UCF.

Stanford at Vanderbilt: The brainpower that will be in existence in Nashville on Saturday will be extensive. The football power, not so much. Stanford struggled in its opener but beat USC last week and cost Clay Helton his job; Vanderbilt has not played badly and this would be a good win for the program. Still … Stanford.

Oklahoma State at Boise State: Those who enjoy defensive football should not watch this game. Look for both teams to take on the philosophy of “Just give us back the ball; score, whatever, but give us back the ball.” Last team to score wins. The Broncos score last. Boise State.

Cincinnati at Indiana: I would like to pull for the Hoosiers here, but just can’t do it. Tom Allen has done a great job at Indiana and I picked the Hoosiers to win their opener (they didn’t). Cincinnati has a lot at stake with a high ranking and the possibility, if it can keep the train moving, of being in the (dare it be said) College Football Playoff mix. We’ll see. Cincinnati.

Virginia Tech at West Virginia: The Hokies are off to a 2-0 start, including a surprising win over North Carolina. West Virginia is still looking to get its bearings after a loss to Maryland but a big win over LIU (as expected). The Hokies seem to have the right mojo at the moment. Virginia Tech.

Upset Special: Auburn at Penn State: Y’all thought I forgot about the Tigers, didn’t you? Not at all. In fact, I’m giving them high praise — or the kiss of death, you decide — by selecting them as the winning team in my Upset Special for the week. I am 0-2 in these games, so that’s not good news for Auburn fans. Maybe this is the one that will hit. Auburn will not be intimidated by the crowd or the “Whiteout” game designation. But the offense needs to keep producing. Auburn.

Other state schools: Alabama A&M over Bethune-Cookman, Samford over West Carolina, Faulkner University over Florida Memorial, Miles College over Morehouse, Birmingham Southern over Arkansas Baptist, Edward Waters over Tuskegee.