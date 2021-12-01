It’s conference championship time, the last opportunity for some teams to prove worthy of the top four ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings, thus earning a chance to play for the national title. Forgotten in this is it’s also the opportunity to win a conference championship, which many teams hold in high regard (and can often lead to incentive payments for coaches).

It’s obviously a light schedule — there are only 11 games on tap — so let’s get to the chase. Last week I posted a 16-6 record for the week, bring my overall total to 187-97. There will be one more Hicks College Picks post this year when I predict (guess) the winners of all the bowl games. That will appear in a few days after all the bowl matchups have been posted and before the first of the games is played.

Here we go …

Alabama vs. Georgia: Will Kirby Smart become the second former Nick Saban assistant to defeat his former boss in a game? Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M became the first this season, handing Saban and Alabama its only loss this year. Georgia enters the game ranked No. 1 and the favorite and knows that regardless of the outcome the Dawgs are going to be in the CFP top four. Alabama, which is currently ranked No. 3, recognizes it probably needs to win to stay in the national championship mix. Alabama is also coming off an emotional, come-from-behind Iron Bowl victory. Which team will win? Georgia.

Michigan vs. Iowa: With its huge win over Ohio State, a game it dominated, Michigan is tough to vote against in this one. The Wolverines are playing their best football at the right time of year. Iowa won’t be a pushover though. Michigan.

Oregon at Utah: There are those who suggest this is Utah’s time, that the Utes are playing the kind of football necessary to defeat the Ducks. Others disagree with that assessment, noting that Oregon has the makings of a title contender. We shall see who is right. Oregon.

Pitt vs. Wake Forest: Yes, that is indeed the ACC Championship Game lineup. If you’ve been following the ACC season at all you recognize it, but it still seems strange not to see other schools — most notably Clemson — not in the mix. This was supposed to be North Carolina’s year, too. Maybe a couple of others. But here we are. Pitt.

Houston at Cincinnati: I’ll mention this right away: I’m picky Cincy. One, I think it has the better team. Two, I think it will prove that in this game. And three, I’m hoping the Bearcats finish in the CFP top four and get a chance to see what they can do. They’ll probably draw the No. 1 seed, which today would be Georgia, and that’s not a good matchup for any team right now, but at least they’ll get a shot and we can all stop wondering how a non-Power 5 team would do in such a situation. Cincinnati.

Utah State at San Diego State: I like both of these teams and what they have done this season. This should prove to be an interesting matchup, though either team could get started on a roll and run away from the other. Just taking a guess here (as with all the others), but … San Diego State.

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA: I like the Roadrunners in this one. For a couple of reasons, but let’s just leave it at that. UTSA (Texas-San Antonio, in case you were wondering) has put together a solid season and they have talent on both sides of the ball to get this one done. Simple. UTSA.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: This is going to be a pick in which I am led more by what I would like to see happen (my reasons are my own) than perhaps what statistics or college football analysts suggest will happen. Let’s just leave it at that for now. Baylor.

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana: This is the Ragin’ Cajuns’ year. Billy Napier and his team will want to send him toward Gainesville in style. The game is being played on Louisiana’s home field, in front of their fans and the joint will be jumping. Appalachian State has had a couple of close calls this season but won a competitive East Division in front of Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers won’t be a walkover, but Louisiana has the better team. Louisiana.

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois: In honor of Kent State graduate and former player Nick Saban, I’m going to select Kent State in this one. Besides, Kent State won the regular-season meeting between the two teams, so it’s not like I’m going out on a big limb with this one. Kent State.

USC vs. Cal: Nope, not a conference championship game, just a game. But hey, it’s another game and we’re going to pick a winner. And Lincoln Riley isn’t coaching in this one and his recruits aren’t playing. That’s good news for Cal, so that’s how we’re leaning. Cal.