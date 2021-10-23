OK, somehow this got past me — wishful thinking perhaps — but as I am traveling it dawned on me I have not yet made my college football picks for the week. We can’t have that; I’d like to have that, but we can’t. So, without any fanfare, and because games have already started, here we go. No analysis, just picks.

I was 19-5 a week ago and I am 94-48 for the year. I’ll pick all of the SEC and Sun Belt (with the exception of South Alabama, which I don’t pick as I am a member of the team’s radio broadcast team), some national games and all the state teams, along with one Upset Special.

Let’s start with the Upset Special and we’ll go from there:

Upset Special: Indiana over Ohio State.

The rest are here …

Alabama over Tennessee, Arkansas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Ole Miss over LSU, Mississippi State over Vanderbilt, Texas A&M over South Carolina.

Pitt over Clemson, Notre Dame over USC, Oregon over UCLA, Purdue over Wisconsin.

Texas State over Georgia State.

UAB over Rice, Samford over Chattanooga, Jax State over Sam Houston, Miles over Kentucky State, Tuskegee over Lane, West Alabama over Delta State, Huntingdon over Greensboro, Faulkner over Reinhardt, Charleston Southern over North Alabama.