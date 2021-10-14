Dang you, Texas. And yes, the same to you North Carolina; Florida State? Really? We can even throw Alabama in the mix. Dang it all. I was counting on you guys. I had a pretty good week going and then Texas blew a big lead and let Oklahoma come back and win and that would have been an Upset Special victory. Then Texas A&M beat No. 1-ranked Alabama and North Carolina lost to the Seminoles. Florida State.

So I finished with an 18-6 record that could have, perhaps should have, been a bit better. That puts me at 75-43 for the year, which of course is average at best and not a record that should evoke pride. But I won’t quit. So here are this week’s picks. Again, as explanation, I will feature 10 games, including some national games, and an Upset Special as the 11th game, then also pick the outcomes of all the remaining games involving state schools, Sun Belt Conference and SEC schools. Because of my work as radio sideline reporter for South Alabama, I will not pick the outcome of the Jaguars’ games.

Here we go …

Alabama at Mississippi State: Talk about bad timing. MSU has to play Alabama after the Crimson Tide’s loss at Texas A&M. One can only imagine the no-nonsense approach to practices that took place this week on the Alabama campus and the determination to get back to winning Alabama will have this week. Mississippi State would have been a fairly big underdog regardless, but it seems the Bulldogs became bigger underdogs just moments after the A&M win last week. Alabama.

Auburn at Arkansas: It’s hard to figure out Auburn at times, while Arkansas has played with a good bit of consistency this season. That being said, the Razorbacks, who stood toe-to-toe with scoring machine Ole Miss last week before losing on a failed two-point conversion try instead of going for the tie, seems the right pick. Arkansas.

Kentucky at Georgia: I really wanted to pick the Wildcats. But watching the Georgia defense, it’s hard to see too many teams scoring enough points against the Dawgs to win a game. Kentucky’s ability to score points is trumped by Georgia’s ability to stop teams from scoring. But think about the chaos that would be created if Kentucky pulls off an upset. Still … Georgia.

Florida at LSU: I’m not sold on the Gators, I’m just not. But I’m really, really not sold on LSU, and for good reason. The Bengal Tigers simply haven’t played well and now injuries to some key players, especially in the secondary, have them in more trouble. Florida.

UCF at Cincinnati: The Bearcats understand they are in a great position to do things the program has never done before and there’s the possibility of a College Football Playoff berth being dangled out there. They don’t want to look back and say UCF cost them the chance at achieving those goals. They shouldn’t. Cincinnati.

Troy at Texas State: Troy is starting to get on a roll. The Trojans edged Georgia Southern last week and now get Texas State, which picked up a comeback win over South Alabama a week ago. The Trojans are at home and have some momentum; the Bobcats were fortunate to win last week. Troy.

Oklahoma State at Texas: Will the loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry still linger for the Longhorns this week? Or will it only make them more determined to win? Oklahoma State has quietly been putting a pretty good season together. Here’s a guess that Texas will find a way to pull this one out. Texas.

UAB at Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles are struggling and they don’t match up well against the Blazers. Looks like Bill Clark and his team will leave Mississippi with another win. UAB.

Miami at North Carolina: Is there another team in the country more disappointing than Miami, considering the preseason hype? Yes, North Carolina. And here they are, a couple of underachievers — based on expectations heading into the season — facing one another. Which team will continue to underachieve in a big way? North Carolina.

Alabama State at Jackson State: Coach Prime led his Jackson State team to Birmingham last week and walloped Alabama A&M. Expect much of the same this week when Jackson State entertains Alabama State. Jackson State.

UPSET SPECIAL: Ole Miss at Tennessee: Tennessee is on a roll right now. Is it a good enough roll to hang with Ole Miss, a team that can score points in bunches? What would it mean for the Vols to get a win like this? Then turn around and face arch nemesis Alabama the following week? It would be huge, of course. OK, let’s go with it. We have nothing to lose but another pick. Tennessee.

Other games: National: Oklahoma over TCU. SEC: Texas A&M over Missouri, South Carolina over Vanderbilt. Sun Belt: Liberty over Louisiana-Monroe. State: Robert Morris over North Alabama, West Alabama over Valdosta State, Florida A&M over Alabama A&M, Miles over Lane, Samford over Wofford, Faulkner over Union, Birmingham Southern over Centre, Tuskegee over Central State.