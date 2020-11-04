Every few years over the past 18, Lagniappe has made some fairly big changes aimed at providing a better quality newspaper and making this a better business.

We’ve added investigative reporting, more columns, gone weekly, implemented a paywall and even started a Baldwin County Bureau before COVID-19 made that impossible. Here’s the next big thing — we’re adding a complete sports section!

Tommy Hicks has agreed to come back to the big city and help Lagniappe have the best damn sports section in the state. OK, that’s the goal, but with Tommy joining Mark Bryant and Randy Kennedy, the team is lean and mean.

If you’re a sports fan in the Port City, Tommy’s name is probably familiar to you. From 1992 to 2015, he was a sports reporter and columnist for the Press-Register — before the “exciting changes.” For the past five years, he’s been working with the Citronelle Call News as editor.

So, why improve the sports section right now in the middle of a pandemic? Why not? It’s time. Lagniappe has established itself as an award-winning newspaper both in Alabama and across the Southeast, but despite the best efforts of Mark and Randy, we’ve always left sports up to the other guys to handle.

But al.com is getting ready to start charging you $10 a month for access. We know we deliver better local news than they do, but for some readers, sports is where it’s at. We want to make sure you choose Lagniappe for just $6.50 a month and get an amazing sports section, too.

Tommy is set to join us in the next couple of weeks and then we’ll get things rolling. That’s going to mean local high school coverage as well as our local colleges. I’m sure we’ll also have plenty of important games at Alabama and Auburn as well. We’ll also find space for some off-the-beaten-path sports stories along the way.

Tommy’s resume is impressive. He’s been president of the Alabama Sports Writers Association twice, president of the Football Writers Association of America, National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Alabama Sportswriter of the Year three times, and is the author of three books. He was also inducted into the Alabama Sportswriters Hall of Fame in 2018 and is the winner of numerous state, regional and national writing awards.

We’re excited to bring him aboard and excited to once again improve your local newspaper. Look for the section in the coming weeks.