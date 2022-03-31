Lagniappe sports editor Tommy Hicks was announced Thursday as one of the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The ASWA is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and as part of the celebration it is recognizing 50 Legends of the ASWA as selected by a panel of ASWA members for achievements and contributions in the profession.

Those selected as one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA were revealed throughout the month of March.

The 50 Legends of the ASWA will be recognized at the association’s annual awards banquet on Sunday, June 12, in Birmingham.

Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for 46 years at seven different newspapers, including 23 years at the Mobile Press-Register. He has been on the Lagniappe staff since November of 2020. He is a three-time Alabama Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association and a two-time Herby Kirby winner with the ASWA, which is symbolic of the sports story of the year.

He has twice served as president of the ASWA and was president of the Football Writers Association of America in 2011. Hicks won the ASWA’s Bill Shelton Award in 2020, which recognizes service to the organization, profession and the writer’s community, and he was inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame in 2018. A graduate of Troy State University (now Troy University), he was selected to the Hall School of Journalism’s Print Alumnus of the Year in 2015.

Hicks is married to Julie Hicks and he has a daughter, Maren Whittaker, and step-daughter, Megan Foster.

Other previously announced Mobile-area honorees include Lagniappe sports columnist Randy Kennedy, along with Creg Stephenson of AL.com, Kennedy’s co-host on Sports Talk 99.5 Radio’s the Randy Kennedy Show. Ben Thomas of AL.com is another honoree.