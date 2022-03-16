To say I enter into this annual experiment with trepidation is an understatement. Each year when I break out the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket and start filling it out, I am reminded of the year when the team I picked to win it all, a No. 2 or No. 3 seed I believe, lost it’s first-round game. On a Thursday. So my bracket fell apart before the first day of play had ended.

To suggest I am merely taking wild guesses in this process would not be far off the mark. But here I am again, offering my picks for public consumption, and as a result, public ridicule — just as soon as the first big loss hits the board.

This year, I wanted to pick Auburn to win it all just for the sake of having a national championship team from the state. Another team from the state, Jacksonville State, could end that possibility in the first round as they meet on Friday. (An aside: you’re telling me there wasn’t another No. 2 seed the selection committee could match Jax State up with in the first round other than another team from its home state?)

Back to Auburn’s chances, there’s an uneasiness for me in how the Tigers play away from home. I have them reaching the Elite Eight but losing to Kansas. I also have Alabama reaching the Elite Eight but losing to Gonzaga — right after beating Duke and sending Coach K into retirement. I have UAB winning its first-round game against a good Houston team, but falling in the second round to Illinois.

As for the Final Four, I have Gonzaga playing Kentucky and Kansas playing Tennessee, with Gonzaga beating the Vols in the national championship game. Knowing that, use this bracket for guidance at your own risk, from start to finish.

Here are all the picks:

WEST REGIONAL

First round: Gonzaga over Georgia State, Memphis over Boise State, New Mexico State over UConn, Arkansas over Vermont, Alabama over Rutgers-Indiana winner, Texas Tech over Montana State, Michigan State over Davidson, Duke over Call State-Fullerton. Second round: Gonzaga over Memphis, Arkansas over New Mexico State, Alabama over Texas Tech, Duke over Michigan State. Sweet 16: Gonzaga over Arkansas, Alabama over Duke. Elite Eight: Gonzaga over Alabama.

EAST REGIONAL

First round: Baylor over Norfolk State, North Carolina over Marquette, Indiana over St. Mary’s, UCLA over Akron, Texas over Virginia Tech, Purdue over Yale, Murray State over San Francisco, Kentucky over St. Peter’s. Second round: Baylor over North Carolina, UCLA over Indiana, Purdue over Texas, Kentucky over Murray State. Sweet 16: Baylor over UCLA, Kentucky over Purdue. Elite Eight: Kentucky over Baylor.

SOUTH REGIONAL

First round: Arizona over Wright State-Bryant winner, TCU over Seton Hall, UAB over Houston, Illinois over Chattanooga, Colorado State over Michigan, Tennessee over Longwood, Ohio State over Loyola-Chicago, Villanova over Delaware. Second round: Arizona over TCU, Illinois over UAB, Tennessee over Colorado State, Villanova over Ohio State. Sweet 16: Arizona over Illinois, Tennessee over Villanova. Elite Eight: Tennessee over Arizona.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First round: Kansas over Texas Southern, Creighton over San Diego State, Iowa over Richmond, Providence over South Dakota State, Iowa State over LSU, Wisconsin over Colgate, USC over Miami (Fla.), Auburn over Jacksonville State. Second round: Kansas over Creighton, Providence over Iowa, Wisconsin over Iowa State, Auburn over USC. Sweet 16: Kansas over Providence, Auburn over Wisconsin. Elite Eight: Kansas over Auburn.

FINAL FOUR

Semifinals: Gonzaga over Kentucky, Tennessee over Kansas.

National Championship Game: Gonzaga over Tennessee (74-71 predicted score).