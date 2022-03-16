It wasn’t until I had advanced pretty deeply into filling out the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket that my path to the Final Four teams, indeed the national title game matchup, was revealed to me. I was just going through the bracket, round by round, matchup by matchup, when I noticed around the Elite Eight the path I would take to the final game of the tournament.

Let me go ahead and tell you now: I’m picking LSU to beat Baylor in the national championship game because, honestly, isn’t that the game we all would like to see? Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor head coach, leading her new team, LSU, against her old team, for the national championship a short time after having led Baylor to the national crown. Now THAT’S a storyline everyone can appreciate.

So, you’re welcome. Now LSU and Baylor have to do their part.

I guess you are interested in the path that must be taken to get to that national championship game matchup. So let’s get to it:

Greensboro Regional

First round: South Carolina over Howard-UIW winner, South Florida over Miami, North Carolina over Stephen F. Austin, Arizona over UNLV, Georgia over Dayton-DePaul winner, Iowa State over Texas-Arlington, Colorado over Creighton, Iowa over Illinois State. Second round: South Carolina over South Florida, Arizona over North Carolina, Georgia over Iowa State, Iowa over Colorado. Sweet 16: South Carolina over Arizona, Iowa over Georgia. Elite Eight: South Carolina over Iowa.

Wichita Regional

First round: Louisville over Albany, Gonzaga over Nebraska, Belmont over Oregon, Tennessee over Buffalo, Villanova over BYU, Michigan over American, Ole Miss over South Dakota, Baylor over Hawaii. Second round: Louisville over Gonzaga, Tennessee over Belmont, Michigan over Villanova, Baylor over Ole Miss. Sweet 16: Louisville over Tennessee, Baylor over Michigan. Elite Eight: Baylor over Louisville.

Spokane Regional

First round: Stanford over Montana State, Georgia Tech over Kansas, Virginia Tech over Florida Gulf Coast, Maryland over Delaware, Ohio State over Missouri State-Florida State winner, LSU over Jackson State, Arkansas over Utah, Texas over Fairfield. Second round: Stanford over Georgia Tech, Maryland over Virginia Tech, LSU over Ohio State, Texas over Arkansas. Sweet 16: Stanford over Maryland, LSU over Texas. Elite Eight: LSU over Stanford.

Bridgeport Regional

First round: N.C. State over Longwood-Mt. St. Mary’s winner, Kansas State over Washington State, UMass over Notre Dame, Oklahoma over IUPUI, Kentucky over Princeton, Indiana over Charlotte, Florida over UCF, UConn over Mercer. Second round: N.C. State over Kansas State, Oklahoma over UMass, Kentucky over Indiana, UConn over Florida. Sweet 16: N.C. State over Oklahoma, UConn over Kentucky. Elite Eight: UConn over N.C. State.

Final Four

Semifinals: LSU over UConn, Baylor over South Carolina.

National Championship Game: LSU over Baylor (68-63 predicted score)