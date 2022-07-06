The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced last week that Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Associate Commissioner Matthew Hicks has been named the 2021 Clarence “Ike” Pearson Award winner. The award is given annually to a member of the NAIA Sports Information Directors Association (NAIA-SIDA) to honor outstanding contributions to the profession. It is named for the former statistical crew chief of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship in Kansas City, Mo. In his role with the SSAC, Hicks helps run 17 championship sports and has elevated the conference’s marketing and branding efforts, including executing two website redesigns. He has also facilitated partnerships to benefit SSAC SIDs, runs the league’s social media channels and handles all aspects of the SSAC’s various awards.

Hicks served as SID at the University of Mobile from 2006 to 2016 before joining the SSAC. He has also worked numerous NAIA National Championships since 2007, where he has executed many different tasks for men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis and softball, including organizing staffing, producing daily video recaps, serving as media coordinator and more.

Hicks added, “It’s hard to put into words what winning the Ike Pearson Award means. I couldn’t believe it when I found out I won. Since I started in 2006, I’ve noticed this was a special award won by the best of the best. Athletics communications is a profession full of talented, selfless individuals, so it’s humbling to be singled out for this recognition. And the chance to give the acceptance speech at the reception, surrounded by friends and colleagues, was special.”

Concerning his time at the University of Mobile, Hicks said, “My 10 years as sports information director at the University of Mobile made me who I am today. I was inexperienced and probably unqualified when I took the job, but the administration gave me a chance to learn on the fly and the support to grow.’’

Williamson schedule released

Williamson High School is one of the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) schools that lost its “home field” when MCPSS officials announced that Ladd-Peebles Stadium would no longer be used for games involving MCPSS teams. The decision was based on last season’s shooting incident at the stadium during a Williamson-Vigor football game. Last week, Williamson officials released their 2022 football schedule, noting that the Lions’ home games will be played at Theodore High School’s home field. It also gives some insight as to where other schools that no longer have a home field might be playing their home games. Williamson plays at Mary G. Montgomery Aug. 19 and at LeFlore Aug. 26 — if the LeFlore stadium, currently under construction, is completed at that time. On Sept. 2, Williamson plays Elberta at Theodore (home game), with a Sept. 9 game against Vigor being played at Blount, and a Sept. 15 game against B.C. Rain being played at Alma Bryant. The Lions play Blount at Blount Sept. 23 and at Gulf Shores Sept. 30. Citronelle plays the Lions at Theodore Oct. 7, Faith Academy at Theodore Oct. 14, has a bye week Oct. 21 and plays UMS-Wright at Theodore Oct. 28. The Williamson schedule notes that game locations are subject to change. Williamson is one of six schools with plans for an on-campus stadium, joining LeFlore, Vigor, B.C. Rain and Davidson, where construction is underway. Construction has not yet begun at Williamson or Murphy, the latter school described as “landlocked”; the Mobile County School Board is seeking a site where its stadium could be constructed.

AGA rankings include locals

The latest Alabama Golf Association amateur rankings find several golfers from the Lagniappe coverage area included, including the men’s amateur, women’s amateur, senior men’s amateur, senior women’s amateur, boys’ junior and girls’ junior rankings. Here is a list of area golfers who are among the Top 30 in their respective rankings:

Men’s amateur rankings: T6. Max Johnson, Fairhope; 18. Will McFadden, Mobile; T23. Brent Cooper, Spanish Fort; T23. Kyle Cornelius, Mobile.

Women’s amateur rankings: T13. Lauren Gilchrist, Spanish Fort; T17. Laura Burch, Mobile; 30. Tori Rouch, Fairhope.

Senior men’s amateur rankings: 3. Robert Nelson, Fairhope; 5. John Wright, Fairhope; 26. Danny Spybey, Loxley; 27. Jeffrey Darst, Mobile; 28. Doug McLeod, Mobile.

Senior women’s amateur rankings: T16. Ann Lanier, Fairhope; T16. Tami Green, Fairhope.

Boy’s junior rankings: 9. Michael Crocker, Mobile; 14. Trip Duke, Fairhope; 21. Cole Komyati, Spanish Fort; 26. Ken Brown, Mobile; T30. Blake Cornell, Daphne.

Girls’ junior rankings: 9. Laura Burch, Mobile; 10. Frances Brown, Mobile; 16. Katelyn Foster, Mobile; 17. Tori Waters, Mobile; 24. Addison Spears, Fairhope; 25. Ashlynd Madden, Spanish Fort.