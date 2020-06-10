Destin, Fla.-based developer Olson Land Partners LLC recently paid $825,000 for a one-acre commercial plot located in front of the Publix at 2614 S. McKenzie St. inside the Riviera Square Shopping Center in Foley.

Plans are in place to construct Tidal Wave Auto Spa, a 3,500-square-foot high-end express car wash, on the site. This will reportedly be the first foray into Alabama for the Thomaston, Georgia-based company, which currently has 50 locations across nine states. Kenny Nicolas with Vallas Realty handled the transaction on behalf of Tidal Wave.

“The drive-thru washing tube for this new site will be 133 feet, the longest one we have built among all our properties,” Chris Ferrari, Tidal Wave’s director of real estate development, said. He added that the parking area outside the car wash will have around 30 vacuums available for customers and the business will employ around 15 local workers when fully staffed.

Groundbreaking for the space is expected to start in about two weeks, with an anticipated completion timeline of six to seven months, opening sometime around January 2021.

“Typical capital investment to develop one of these properties from start to finish is well above $5 million per location,” Tidal Wave development partner Rick Olsen said.

Mobile-based RE/MAX Realty Professionals have announced another expansion along Baldwin County’s Eastern Shore. Franchise owners Leanne Carpenter and Donna Gardner have leased 4,212 square feet of office space at 30179 Eastern Shore Court in Spanish Fort, located near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Highway 181 and adjacent to a future Briquettes restaurant near the Eastern Shore Center.

The new office will house a mortgage company, title firm and over 50 real estate agents when fully staffed. Frank Berry will serve as the manager and qualifying broker for the office. Sharon Wright with White-Spunner Realty represented the tenant and Robert Cook with Vallas Realty worked for the landlord in the lease transaction.

Becca Townley has announced the opening of her new business, Town & Co. Salon, which will occupy some 850 square feet of studio space at 100 St. Michael St., at the corner of North Royal Street, on the ground floor inside the Merchants Plaza parking garage in downtown Mobile.

The site was formerly occupied by another well-known salon and spa, Malaysack’s Studio, prior to its closing in 2019. Allan Cameron Jr. and Josh W. Hall with NAI Mobile handle all commercial lease work for the Merchants Plaza property.

Sharon Wright with White-Spunner Realty reported that about 3,000 square feet of exercise space located at 506 Fairhope Ave. in Fairhope was recently leased by personal wellness and athletic performance trainer Kyndal Minniefield, owner of Boom Performance fitness center.

A new business, The Turrens Law Firm, recently leased 500 square feet of office space on the 12th floor of the historic Waterman-Smith Building in downtown Mobile, according to the owner, bankruptcy attorney Lanice L. Turrens. Josh W. Hall with NAI Mobile managed the lease transaction for the landlord.

OWA reopens amusement park

OWA, meaning “big water” in the Muscogee Creek Native American tongue, reopened its amusement park area at noon last Friday, becoming one of the latest local tourist-centric centers attempting to recover from COVID-19.

Owned and operated by the Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority, an economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians that also runs a casino in D’Iberville, Miss., OWA is now implementing best practices set forth by health officials during the pandemic.

To adapt, the park has instituted health safety checks for guests who are visiting and, based on the language in its health guidelines, are taking all of its new safety initiative rollouts seriously.

“COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that may lead to severe illness and death. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. While these protocols are intended to mitigate some COVID-19 risk, there is no way to eliminate the risk entirely,” an OWA spokesperson announced in a prepared statement.

The release went on to say social distancing will be enforced throughout the park, with reduced capacity around certain attractions or even shutting other rides down temporarily in an effort to accommodate spacing.

Additional protective measures specific to OWA now include: extensive signage; ground markings to promote proper physical distancing; touch-free payments as a preferred method of currency in applicable locations; single-use flatware and utensils at dining spots; and party sizes limited at tables to no more than eight persons with six feet of separation maintained between different tables.

“With our new health and safety guidelines in place, we believe a key factor to our success at OWA will be our guests’ acceptance and adherence to our new protocols,” the release said.

Hargrove rolls out ‘digital twin’ partnership technology

Mobile-based Hargrove, a full-spectrum technical services firm has announced a partnership with Bedford, Mass.-based Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), an asset optimization software company, to deliver engineering services that create a “digital twin” to better manage the operations and maintenance phase of a plant’s life cycle.

In layman’s terms, the technology provides virtual replicas of physical devices data professionals use to run simulations before actual devices are built and deployed.

According to a recent article in Network World Magazine, as more complex systems become connected with the ability to produce data, having a digital equivalent gives data scientists the ability to optimize deployments for peak efficiency as well as create other what-if scenarios cost effectively.

In the realm of engineering, digital twin technology represents the historical, current and future behaviors of both physical plant assets and the physical and chemical processes occurring within a plant. Lowered operating costs are potentially realized by implementing the technology.

“We are constantly striving to provide more value to our customers,” Karen Griffin, PE, vice president of Controls + Automation for Hargrove, said. “We will now deliver these services to our clients to further improve their operations. AspenTech is an ideal partner for us.”