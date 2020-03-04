By Jason Johnson and Dale Liesch

During the 24 hours that preceded a brazen shooting in the height of Mardi Gras last week, police say Anthony Orr, 49, had been openly threatening his ex-wife and looking for a gun. He had reportedly tried to get to her on a float she was riding earlier in the day, but was stopped trying to cross a barricade.

Police say he eventually found her and her boyfriend in a car at the corner of St. Anthony and Dearborn streets as the evening parades were about to start on Jan. 24 and opened fire into their vehicle. Eldred Hall, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. Orr’s ex-wife was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to recover. A third passenger wasn’t seriously injured, according to police.

Denied bond, Orr is still in custody in Mobile Metro Jail. He pleaded not guilty to murder, two counts of attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle earlier this week.

Only four days earlier, an attempted murder-suicide left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and her husband, a pastor in the city of Prichard, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to police, Ulysses Woodard confronted his recently estranged wife in the parking lot of the True Cornerstone Church on Halls Mill Road after she spoke at the Women of God Through Promise Conference Feb. 21.

An argument between them reportedly escalated to violence before Woodard shot his wife. After police arrived and confronted him, they say he turned the gun on himself. His car then rolled into the church.

The deadly shootings have pushed an issue the city of Mobile has been quietly working to address behind the scenes to the forefront of its public safety agenda. Through policy changes, police training and expanded services for victims, the city of Mobile has set its sights on curbing domestic violence.

“We had already identified it as our number two cause of homicides,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson told Lagniappe last week. “Over the last few months, we’ve been evaluating what we can do differently. We can’t continue to do what we’ve been doing because we’ve got to have a different result.”

‘A family issue’

In 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, 33 percent of the homicides the Mobile Police Department (MPD) investigated listed “domestic violence” (DV) as the motive. Though they are undoubtedly the most tragic, domestic incidents that end in homicide are only a fraction of those that occur locally.

According to MPD, there are an average of 1,300 reported cases of domestic violence each year — incidents that can range from heated arguments to brutal assaults behind closed doors. That uncertainty is one of the things that makes DV calls so dangerous for officers. In 2018, MPD officer Justin Billa was killed responding to a domestic violence homicide.

Data provided by MPD indicates roughly 201 and 245 “Part 1” crimes — offenses like stalking, assault, criminal mischief, strangulation and menacing, etc. — stemmed from reports of domestic violence in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2018, 33 percent of Mobile’s homicides were connected to domestic violence.

More troubling, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence estimates only about a quarter of domestic violence cases are actually ever reported to the police. As the director of Penelope House, a shelter in Mobile for survivors of domestic violence, Tonie Ann Torrans, is all too familiar with stories of domestic violence.

The shelter, which was the first of its kind in Alabama when it opened in 1979, took in 800 women and children from four area counties last year. That’s on the low side of average, but what’s concerning to Torrans is that most of the guests of Penelope House in 2019 were children.

She worries the growing number of children she’s seeing coming in from abusive homes may contribute to a cycle of abuse in the next generation.

“Children who grow up in households with domestic violence are more likely to become victims or perpetrators later on in life,” Torrans said. “They model the behavior they see.”

Another thing Torrans believes can make addressing domestic violence difficult is the taboo that still surrounds it, which can impact victims themselves and those who might see signs of abuse, as well.

While most people are quick to report crimes like burglary, assault or robbery if they see them occurring, Torrans said many still view domestic violence as “a family issue” and don’t take action.

For the number of domestic violence cases in Mobile to go down, she said that has got to change.

“The whole community needs to step up and say that this is not acceptable,” Torrans said. “You need to say something. You can do it anonymously. Because there’s only so much the mayor and police can do.”

Project Access

While Torrans is correct, the city government is limited in what it can do to fix some of the societal causes of domestic violence, officials do believe some of the underlying issues can be chipped away at through public education and by leveraging partnerships with community groups that serve victims.

Recently, a small team from Stimpson’s administration has been working with police, prosecutors and community groups to identify and eliminate some of the roadblocks making it more difficult for victims of domestic violence to escape dangerous situations in their own homes.

The goal of Project Access is to ultimately decrease domestic violence in the city of Mobile by developing strategies that can hopefully prevent it, intervene swiftly when it occurs and expand the area’s ability to serve victims as they’re trying to get out of these situations and afterward.

Some of the key goals of Project Access include increasing domestic violence awareness with a “diverse coalition of community and business leaders,” while also building self-reliance among victims who come forward through partnerships with companies that could provide training and job opportunities.

It would also explore using federal grant funds administered through Mobile’s Neighborhood Development Department to help victims in need of housing with rehab programs and down payment assistance.

Mobile’s director of civic engagement, Anitra Henderson, described it as a “holistic approach,” because for most victims of domestic violence, especially those with children and who might be financially dependent on their abuser, leaving isn’t always as simple as it seems to be from the outside.

“There are men and women who find themselves in situations where they know what’s happening is wrong, but they feel they can’t get out. It may be a financial issue, it may be children, it may be any number of things,” Henderson said. “We want to be the convener, as the city, to work on the workforce, the education, housing and the policies — we want to make sure we’re hitting every touchpoint for those victims so that they can be successful and be able to leave those situations.”

However, the most direct impact Project Access is hoping to make is through changes in policies within the city’s police department and municipal court system. As Lagniappe has reported, MPD has undergone a shift in the way it handles these types of cases through the creation of its first special-victims unit (SVU).

Under the leadership of Lt. Matthew James, SVU handles sex crimes and crimes involving juvenile victims, and it also has a dedicated domestic violence unit. That unit could be expanded in the future as a result of Project Access’s analysis of the way MPD handles investigations of domestic violence.

With the support from Stimpson’s administration, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said it’s something his officers have been “paying particular attention to” in recent months.

“The DV unit really focuses on the number of recurrent cases, because a lot of times victims of domestic violence are repeat victims,” Battiste said. “We’re focusing on how we can tighten the net around domestic violence through what we do with the courts and through the ways we enforce the law and train our officers to deal with domestic violence perpetrators and victims out in the field.”

Battiste said MPD has also redoubled efforts to make sure officers investigating reports of domestic violence know the law, know about organizations that can help victims and know how to connect them to one another. He told Lagniappe getting victims in contact with organizations like Penelope House and Lifelines Counseling Services early can sometimes be the difference in whether a case moves forward or not.

“A lot of times, we see victims fail to follow through on prosecutions after we’ve arrested someone that’s abused them,” Battiste said. “We’re trying to do a better job of holding their hand through that process — encouraging them and letting them know that, in almost every case, this is not going to stop.”

Connecting the dots

For victims of domestic violence, especially martial violence, coming forward is always difficult. It typically means a spouse is going to be arrested and, in many cases, means a family is going to be torn apart. When someone leaves is also the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship. National data indicates about 75 percent of domestic violence homicides occur after a victim attempts to leave her abuser.

Public records indicate Orr and his ex-wife separated in early 2018 after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in September of last year, but court filings in various cases indicate the tumultuous nature of their relationship was far from over.

In fact, Orr was in police custody only a few days before the shooting on St. Anthony Street on charges stemming from a previous domestic violence incident in which he’d allegedly punched his ex-wife in the face only a month after their divorce was finalized. He was out on bail when the Feb. 24 shooting occurred.

That’s not a very uncommon situation, either. One of most typical domestic violence charges is a misdemeanor, a third-degree charge, which typically comes with a $500 to $1,000 bond. That means for $50 to $100, an abuser can be back on the streets within a few hours of being arrested, as typically just 10 percent of the amount must be posted for someone to make bond.

Director of Special Projects Matt Anderson said any hiccups in the process of a domestic violence investigation or prosecution can make an already difficult process harder, and in some cases can cause victims to disengage from the process or, more troublingly, open them up to retaliation and further abuse.

He said that’s important because under Alabama law, after two convictions, a third domestic violence charge is automatically treated as a felony. That would move a case from Mobile Municipal Court to state court, where judges have more latitude to withhold bond and impose harsher sentences.

Many domestic violence homicides also involve perpetrators with a history of abuse.

Public records indicate Orr was booked into Mobile Metro Jail four times on five domestic violence charges before his ex-wife and her boyfriend were shot in the middle of Mardi Gras last week. A previous wife also filed a protection from abuse (PFA) order against Orr in civil court back in 2015. The same appears to be true for Woodard, the pastor, who has been arrested on domestic violence charges twice since 2014.

However, unlike prosecutors reviewing cases at a desk, officers in the field aren’t always aware of how many times an abuser has been convicted while intervening in a volatile situation. Anderson said when city prosecutors realize a case should have been filed as a felony, they transfer it to the Mobile County District Attorney, but that could be several months after the charges were initially filed.

“By then, the victim has already lost faith in the system. Maybe she’s lost the willpower to follow through or maybe she’s settled things down with her abuser by then and is just trying to make it through,” Anderson said. “Our focus has been: How do we compress the timeline at every juncture where you’re losing victims? How do you ensure they stay in the pipeline? Because the more we prosecute these guys, the more likely we can get them put away or into whatever kind of [remedial] treatment exists.”

Right now, the city is still in the process of identifying where these types of gaps in the system might exist, but he did say the city’s IT staff is already working to equip officers in the field with the information local courts have on repeat offenders — giving them a better understanding of what they’re walking into, who they’re dealing with and whether or not they have previous arrests or active warrants.

He said the city is also working to make magistrate judges available to victims who need to sign warrants against their abusers more quickly. He said there have been cases in the past in which victims — even some in actively dangerous situations — had to wait weeks to see a magistrate.

Stimpson said that would certainly be problematic for victims, especially those in volatile situations. He said he’s hopeful the changes that result from Project Access can condense the entire process for victims who come forward as much as possible.

He believes the program, combined with a robust system of community support and advocacy for victims, could bring hope to what all too often seem like hopeless situations to victims.

“The more distance there is between every touchpoint in this process, the more people can start losing faith and hope in the system,” Stimpson said. “If we can shorten that timeline so we know what they need and know they’re getting help, the hope is you would get a different outcome in many of these cases.”