The Highland Home Flying Squadron took advantage of Orange Beach turnovers and a bit of good fortune Friday night in defeating the Makos 28-7 in an Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A first-round football state playoff game at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Highland Home returned a fumble for a touchdown, used an interception to set up another score, picked up a blocked field goal attempt and returned it for a score and produced a 55-yard touchdown play in collecting its points. Orange Beach used a big play for its only score when Chris Pearson returned a punt return 43 yards for a touchdown.

Orange Beach ends the season with a 9-2 overall record in just its season season of competition. This was the Makos’ first-ever playoff appearance. Highland Hill (6-5) will now face Elba (10-1) in next week’s second-round game.

“I can’t put into words what this season meant,” Orange Beach head coach Chase Smith said. “To me and these coaches, these kids and this community, I told the kids three years ago this is nothing but a dream, something that they made. This has been a remarkable year. For them to come out and fight and do what they’ve done, nobody can take that from these kids. I hate to end the season here with a loss, but that’s football, that’s what it’s all about.

“I was proud of them — home playoff game, second year of varsity, two seniors playing — I just can’t say how proud I am. I love these kids and it was a special year.”

The Flying Squadron opened the scoring at the 5:28 mark when Jakaleb Faulk picked up an Orange Beach fumbled and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown with 5:28 left in the first period. In the waning moments of the period Cade Tidwell intercepted an Orange Beach pass and returned it to the Makos’ 18 yard line. On the first play of the second quarter, Kendarious Shepherd found the end zone from a yard out to give Highland Home a 14-0 lead.

Pearson trimmed the Highland Home lead with his 43-yard punt return for a score, but near the end of the first half Highland Home got another touchdown. Racing out to the field to attempt a 29-yard field goal with only seconds left in the second period, Austin Norman’s field goal try was blocked by the Makos. Thinking the play was dead, the Orange Beach players celebrated the play and headed toward their sideline.

But the deflected kick — as it appears on video shared by Fox10 TV — while landing across the line of scrimmage, took a bounce back across the scrimmage line, where it was picked up by Tidwell and returned 14 yards to the end zone. Officials signaled touchdown, setting off several minutes of discussion between officials and Orange Beach’s Smith, who argued the play should have been dead once the blocked kick landed past the line of scrimmage. Officials ruled it was a live ball and awarded Highland Home a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

The game’s final score came on a 55-yard p[ass play from quarterback Nick Diaz to Shepherd.