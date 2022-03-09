Earnest Hill, the former McGill-Toolen head football coach who spent last season as running backs coach at South Alabama, has left the Jaguars’ program to take a position on Bill Clark’s UAB coaching staff. Hill was hired at South Alabama by head coach Kane Wommack to be a part of his first staff at the school when he took over the football program following the 2020 season. Hill, who had been an assistant coach at McGill-Toolen before being elevated to head coach when former head coach Caleb Ross left for Opelika, led the Yellow Jackets’ program for four seasons (2017-20), posting a 40-8 overall record, a 5-4 record in the playoffs and a 28-3 mark against regional opponents.

At UAB, Hill will coach defensive backs, replacing Jay Simpson, who left the Blazers’ program to become defensive pass game coordinator at Arkansas State on Butch Jones’ staff. Simpson was formerly known as Jay Mitchell and played at South Alabama for Joey Jones from 2009, the team’s first season, through the 2011 season. He also served on the Jags’ coaching staff from 2014-15. Hill switches to the defensive side of the ball at UAB, where he has more experience. He was defensive coordinator at McGill prior to being named head coach. Hill’s son, Bryan, is a walk-on running back on the Jags’ team, having transferred to South Alabama from Tuskegee when his father was named to the staff. Bryan Hill rushed for three touchdowns and 369 yards last season. UAB began spring practice last Tuesday. The Blazers will continue with spring drills through April 10. On Saturday, April 10, the Blazers will play their annual spring game, with kickoff scheduled at 1 p.m. at Legion Field. UAB’s season-opener is set Thursday, Sept. 1, against Alabama A&M at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Rodrigue joins Gulf Shores staff

Gulf Shores head football coach Mark Hudspeth, entering his second season with the Dolphins, continues to bring former college coaches to his staff at the school. The latest is Mitch Rodrigue, who has been hired as the team’s offensive line coach. Rodrigue was a member of Mark Hudspeth’s staff at Louisiana. He was also a member of Joey Jones’ South Alabama staff from 2008-10. Rodrigue twice coached at Nicholls State (1987-88, 1993-98) and at Southern Miss (1989-90, 1999-2007). Other than his stint at South Alabama, he also coached at Louisiana (2011-17) and Colorado (2020-21). He also coached at Spanish Fort High School (2018-19) and at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi (1991-92). Hudspeth has been a college head coach at North Alabama, Louisiana and Austin Peay. Former Troy and South Alabama offensive coordinator Kenny Edenfield is Gulf Shores’ offensive coordinator and the team’s new defensive coordinator is Paul Rhoads, a former defensive coordinator at Auburn and former head coach at Iowa State. Rhoads has extensive college coaching experience, including stops in various roles at Utah State, UCLA, Ohio State, Pacific, Pitt, Arkansas and Arizona. Rhoads replaces Brian VanGorder, a former defensive coordinator at Auburn and Georgia, among other stops. VanGorder accepted the head coaching position at American Heritage High School in Delray, Fla.