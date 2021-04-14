One of the most prolific speakers at Mobile City Council meetings is running for the seat in District 2.

Reggie Hill, the executive director of Success 4 the Future, is taking on incumbent Levon Manzie as the number of challengers in the district continues to expand ahead of the municipal election in August. Former District 2 Councilman William Carroll and realtor Mark Minnaert have also announced.

Hill believes speaking out to the government in power is in his blood, as his grandfather James Hill Sr. used to give commentary at city commission meetings before the council was created.

“I speak up because the municipal government is non-partisan, but leaders seem to believe it is,” Hill said. “I criticize it regardless of who it is.”

Hill rarely gets answers to questions he raises over crime, spending or any number of other issues he said are important to him. While it was “frustrating” at first, he said, he is undeterred and continues to “rise.”

“I use those moments to my advantage,” he said. “I continue to get the story out to the public.”

Hill is running to represent District 2 because he feels the current leadership is not doing the job in a number of ways.

“I feel for far too long — for far too many years — the people have been underrepresented,” he said. “If we look at the level of homelessness, the rising hostility of violence and crime and the finessing with taxpayer resources, it’s clear.”

Hill said he understands the unique needs of the history-filled district, which has residents who live in public housing and those who live in mansions along Government Street.

Capital improvement plan

Hill supports the popular capital improvement plan (CIP), which uses a portion of additional sales tax revenue generated from an added penny for city infrastructure. The funds, which equal $21 million, are split among the city’s seven council districts at $3 million each. However, Hill said Manzie is currently using the program funds incorrectly by taking a portion of the $3 million for District 2 and using it to fund housing renovation projects in underserved areas in his district.

“I think it’s a poor decision to appease certain people,” Hill said.

While those repairs are needed in some areas, Hill said, the initial plan for the additional revenue was for better drainage and that’s something everyone in District 2 and the city could benefit from, he said.

On the subject of capital spending, Hill believes more money should be spent in the downtown area. He called it the “centerpiece for the entire city.”

“I want to expand downtown,” Hill said. “I want to put more money into downtown.”

An increase in capital spending downtown could result in better use of the city’s waterfront and enhance tourism to the area, Hill said.

In general, Hill is for a more equitable distribution of CIP funding. This means the areas with more need, like those places east of Interstate 65 would be in line for more funding.

“I believe Districts 1, 2 and 3 deserve more right now,” he said. “You can do it based on equity, then when everyone is at the same level, you can distribute it evenly.”

Amtrak

Hill supports the return of passenger rail service to the Port City. Calling himself “new school, old style,” Hill enjoys riding the train and wants to see what develops with passenger rail service from Mobile to New Orleans.

“We need to plant the seeds and let things grow,” Hill said. “We need to see what happens.”

The Mobile City Council has yet to take a definitive stance on the train service since Amtrak decided to forego a modeling study supported by freight rail carriers CSX and Norfolk Southern. The council had promised Amtrak $3 million over three years to help offset the cost of operating the passenger service, but the funding was contingent upon completion of the study that now will not be done.

Annexation

Hill, like three members of the Mobile City Council during previous annexation votes, supports growing the city, but wants to see growth come from inside the borders. Specifically, he doesn’t believe Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s projections on how much expanding the city limits into a portion of unincorporated West Mobile would actually cost.

“I’m all for the growth of our city; I’m not for finessing the people,” he said.

Hill said there are enough empty and abandoned homes in District 2 that those looking to move into the city could fix up a home and move into the city limits. He said there are even grants available to help the city do this.

Those same abandoned houses could help ease the burden of homelessness, especially in District 2. Hill has a plan, if elected to council, to recruit building trade students from Bishop State Community College and use donated materials to refurbish houses to give homes to those who don’t have them.

Hill said as a member of the council, he would focus on public safety and quality of life issues.

“There’s so much I believe is not being addressed,” he said. “I think we need some fearlessness in the seat.”