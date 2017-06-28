The 158 year-old Hallett House, located at 503 Government St. in downtown Mobile, directly across from Barton Academy and adjacent to the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, was recently acquired by local real estate firm Irby LLC.

The 10,000-square-foot, two-story property was built in 1859 by cotton broker Lawrence Hallett and used as a boarding house from 1900 to 1940. It was most recently owned by retired local nonagenarian Ruth Fremouw, reportedly the founder of a cosmetics company that flourished from the early 1960s until the mid-1970s.

The Hallett House is also one of only three remaining historically relevant sites recognized in the area as still boasting an intact attached carriage house, currently used by a downtown law firm as office space.

“Cart Blackwell with the Mobile Historic Development Commission told us that these outbuildings were originally built to house horse-drawn carriages, essentially equivalent to modern-day garages before the Industrial Revolution, followed by the advent of automobiles,” Jared Irby, owner and president of Irby LLC, said.

Irby is investing an additional $20,000 in upgrades to the property with plans for possible headquarter expansion, leasing of commercial office space and/or the creation of an affiliated event-planning business in the near future.

Out-of-state developers paid $1,775,000 to acquire a 21,800-square-foot industrial building located at 5640 Commerce Blvd. E. within the Mobile Commerce Park in Theodore. The property has a new five-year lease with Taylor Power Systems, according to Pete Riehm with NAI Mobile, who represented the buyers in this transaction. Gavin Bender Jr. of Bender Real Estate Group worked for the sellers.

The Gym, a new locally owned fitness center offering cardio classes, standard fitness equipment and a specialized area for powerlifting training, has leased 5,900 square feet of space at the Publix Shopping Center on Highway 98 in Daphne. Plans are in place for the facility to open this summer.

Wal-Mart recently leased 10,500 square feet of industrial space at 5360 Commerce Blvd. in Mobile. The facility will be used as a local hiring headquarters for the distribution center currently under construction. Nathan Handmacher, senior executive with Stirling Properties, managed the transaction.

Roughly 2,900 square feet of restaurant space located at 108 N. Section St. in Fairhope was recently leased by Washington, D.C.-based franchise Cactus Cantina. Plans are in place for the Tex-Mex style eatery to open late this summer or early fall. Kim Ward Realty handled the transaction.

Tech Fix, provider of mobile repair and services, is leasing 1,050 square feet of retail space at the Shops of Schillinger, 740 S. Schillinger Road in Mobile. This marks the firm’s second Mobile location, which is scheduled to open in early July. Angie McArthur, broker associate with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction.

Irby LLC recently sold the 3,200-square-foot former Arby’s restaurant property at 809 Saraland Blvd. in Saraland to an out-of-town investor for $320,000. The buyer plans to build a new restaurant at the location by the end this year, according to the company. Kevin Clarke with Infinity South Realty (an Irby LLC subsidiary) represented the seller. Matt Cummings of Cummings & Associates Inc. worked for the buyer.

Some 1,640 square feet of spa space inside the Shore Oaks Center, located at 1539 U.S. Highway 98 in Daphne, was recently leased by Recovery Room Hydration Solutions. Colby Herrington with Herrington Solutions managed the transaction.

Roll Up has leased 1,125 square feet of space at Dawes Plaza, located at 2410 Dawes Road in Mobile. The ice cream store is anticipated to open later this summer. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties managed the deal.

A 6,000-square-foot residence at Dog River and recently owned by former NFL first-round draft pick, LSU standout and Williamson High School alum Jamarcus Russell was recently acquired by Irby LLC. Originally appraised at $1.2 million, the property has four boat lifts, sits on 5.2 acres of land and will be up for sale in mid-July.

Per Tucker Shavers with RE/MAX Paradise, some 1.3 acres of Gulf property located at 605 W. Beach Blvd. next door to Bahama Bob’s Beach Side Café, was picked up by non-local speculators for just over $2 million to build condominiums on the site. Daniel Prickett with Prickett Properties represented the buyers in the transaction.

Bluebird Pediatric Therapy Services Inc. has leased 4,303 square feet of space at the Plaza de Malaga mixed-use center at 6157 Airport Blvd. in Mobile. Nathan Handmacher with Stirling Properties represented the property owner. Brent Cumbest with Milling Commercial Realty worked for the tenant.

USA Medical Center’s Duffy recognized

Angela Duffy, assistant chief nursing officer at the University of South Alabama Medical Center, was recently selected as the 2017 honoree for the Tony Bice Memorial Golf Tournament. The event raises money for hospital burn units in Alabama including the Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center at USA Medical Center.

Duffy served more than 20 years in the hospital’s burn unit before being promoted to her current position in administration in 2015.

“It is amazing that in the 12 years we have been involved, almost a quarter of a million dollars has been raised for the Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center,” Duffy said. “We are so grateful to the organizers, the players and the companies who continue to support this worthy event.”

According to Duffy, the care of burn patients presents expensive challenges to health care providers and support staff. Burn injuries can be devastating for patients and their families, and highly specialized, high-cost equipment is often crucial for successful treatment.

The USA burn team is internationally recognized for research, particularly in the development of artificial skin.

Staff members at the center contribute research content to numerous medical publications annually and focus on areas of burn care such as infection control, immunology, scarring and wound healing.

Proceeds from the Tony Bice Memorial Golf Tournament, which is held in Hoover, also benefit Children’s of Alabama Burn Center and UAB Hospital Burn Center.

More than $1 million has been raised in the 24 years the tournament has been held, according to organizers with the Alabama Fire Sprinkler Association.