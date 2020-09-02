The historic, two-story, 5,000-square-foot mixed-use Fry Property building, sitting on a 3,527-square-foot wedge of land located downtown at 362 Dauphin Street in a designated Opportunity Zone, sold last Friday for $380,000.

The site is located on the corner of Dauphin and North Franklin streets, directly across from the Cathedral Basilica and next door to the toney local restaurant Southern National.

The first floor is anticipated for use as either retail, restaurant or office space while the second level will house up to three residential units after buildout is completed. John Vallas of Vallas Realty was the listing broker and Pete Riehm at NAI Mobile was the selling broker.

The Mobile-based firm of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors has announced the relocation of its Savannah, Georgia, satellite office to 17 Park of Commerce Boulevard. The move came about because they needed to expand since originally establishing roots in the Peach State around 2005. The new footprint will reportedly provide additional workspaces as well as room for future growth.

The announced expansion is one of two Hargrove offices in Georgia, part of 14 full-service sites nationwide.

“It is exciting to see our growth in Savannah,” Donald Brown, operations leader for Hargrove’s Savannah office, said. “We’re honored to continue to provide our local and national clients with quality service.”

Hargrove has earned several top 10 rankings over the years in Engineering News-Record’s national sourcebook, including No. 1 in chemicals, No. 3 in industrial process, No. 4 in pulp and paper, No. 8 in refining and No. 9 in aerospace.

Chris Harle with White-Spunner Realty reported a local investment group called The Calirojae Inc. has picked up property located at 1004 and 1006 Dauphin Island Parkway, across the street from Bishop State, for $217,500. The plot includes three existing buildings that will be completely renovated and repurposed into an event venue.

The name of the new business will also be called The Calirojae and the buildout completion timeline is set for some time in the fall of 2021. The new venue’s footprint will cover 20,000 square feet and will cater to weddings and special events.

According to David Dexter with NAI Mobile, a local speculator purchased 610 Saint Michael Street in downtown Mobile for $149,000.00. The 8,800-square-foot parcel of undeveloped property is located within the northeast quadrant of Saint Michael and Dearborn streets. The buyer intends to develop the site around residential use. Dexter represented the buyer in the transaction.

Locally owned Lavish Salon has leased 1,000 square feet at 6347 Airport Blvd. in West Mobile inside the Piccadilly Square shopping center. Additionally, Bay Life Nutrition has leased some 1,200 square feet at 1956 S. University Blvd. in the University Oaks shopping center. The new Mobile-based business will be selling nutritional drinks and shakes. Chris Harle with White-Spunner Realty handled both transactions

Marl M. Cummings with Cummings & Associates Inc. reported Auburn University’s Marine Extension and Research Center, an aquatic testing and oyster study facility, has signed a lease to occupy some 3,170 square feet of office space at 50 Midtown Park in Mobile. Cummings handled the transaction and more information about the center can be found at masgc.org.

Some 12,700 square feet of space has been leased by The PACT Theatre Company located inside the Cottage Village Shopping Center at 5025 Cottage Hill Road in West Mobile, next door to B&B Pet Stop. The space is anticipated to be converted into a new performing arts center that will reportedly hold around 200 seats for patrons upon opening. Buildout and opening timelines were unknown as of press time. Harle with White-Spunner Realty handled the transaction.

Local business owners recently picked up a building located at 2312 Halls Mill Road in West Mobile with expectations to use of the site as warehouse space. The 9,100-square-foot building was purchased for $139,000. Wes Thornbury with Realty Executive Bay Group represented the buyer. Grace Pond with Roberts Realty Group worked for the sellers.

An out-of-town investor has purchased a convenience store located at 116 Dunlap Circle in Prichard for $40,000. The buyer intends to continue operating at the retail space with no interruptions. James Henderson with Realty Executives Bay Group represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

A local investment group has acquired a property at 1509 Navco Road in Mobile for $75,000. The 2,800-square-foot site will be used as a warehouse by the new business owners. Henderson with Realty Executives Bay Group represented both the buyer and seller in the real estate deal.

Some 1,656 square feet of office space located at 809 Suite B in the Olde Towne Daphne residential area was picked up by a local business owner for $250,000, according to Chris Harle with White-Spunner Realty. Development plans at the site were unknown as of press time.

CALAGAZ PRINTING NAMED 2020 SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

In an update, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce named Calagaz Printing as its 2020 Small Business of the Year. The award ceremony was held during the chamber’s joint meeting between its governing board of directors and the board of advisors, who represent the organization’s largest dues-paying members.

“Congratulations to the entire team of Calagaz Printing for the work they are doing. All three of our finalists are extremely deserving of this award,” Bill Sisson, president and CEO of Mobile Area Chamber, said.

Calagaz Printing, JJPR and WaveFly powered by JMF Solutions were chosen as finalists by a panel of volunteer judges experienced in management, finance and business development. The chamber defines a small business as one with 100 or fewer employees, and this year’s finalists had 18, 10 and 42 workers respectively.

“It’s a great recognition of what our team has put together and it’s amazing to us see them recognized in the community for all their great work,” Joe Calagaz, president of Calagaz Printing, said.