Photo | Courtesy of Spring Hill College

The first thing one picks up about Spring Hill College’s baseball field is the adjective that always seems to be attached when people — especially alumni, current students and faculty members, as well as those who live in the Mobile area — refer to Stan Galle Field, which was just changed to Sims-Galle Field in honor of recently retired head coach Frank Sims.

It is almost always called historic Stan Galle Field or these days, historic Sims-Galle Field. Some are surprised to discover the adjective isn’t the formal name of the baseball field, based on the frequency with which it is used.

Maybe it should be. And it should probably be capitalized.

It’s also known as “The Pit” to those who follow the program — that was how it was referenced prior to it being named in Galle’s honor.

It is, if nothing else, historic. There are countless other college baseball fields and stadiums with more seating, more amenities, more aesthetics. There is not a college baseball field in the country with a greater lifespan than the Badgers’ home; it is the longest continuously used baseball field in the country, dating back to 1889. There are stories upon stories that define the field, which didn’t have lights until the 2000s, and it has undergone lots of changes along the way.

“It’s funny, when I first got there the fence was short and it wasn’t in very good shape and I didn’t even know if they played their games there the first time I saw it,” Sims said, reflecting on the field where he served as Spring Hill’s head coach for 37 seasons. “We had that tall fence in left field and it was probably only 285 [feet from home plate]. The first big change was moving the fence in left field. There was a tree behind the fence, an old oak tree, went down, and we moved the fences back. We took out the old infield and the old outfield and put down new Bermuda sod. It made a good transformation, around 1992, ’93, somewhere in there.

“It was always a fun place to play, because the crowd was right on top of you all the time, which is how the nickname ‘The Pit’ came to be. It wasn’t named after Stan then either, it was just named ‘The Pit,’ and I kind of understood why — you could hear everything that everybody said. I had to be careful what I said too because everybody could hear me.”

The complete history is too extensive to note here, but among the highlights is the role the school played in the establishment of Cuban baseball. Two Spring Hill students from Cuba returned to their homeland and introduced the game they learned to play at The Pit to those in their country. The men launched the Cuban National Baseball Team and are credited with starting baseball in Cuba.

There was a visit by the World Series champion Chicago Cubs in 1910 to play an exhibition game against the Badgers which featured Joe Tinker and Frank Chance of Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance fame. Tinker served as umpire for the game, according to the book “Sound Mind, Sound Body: A History of Sports at Spring Hill College” by Charles J. Boyle and Patrick McGraw. Babe Ruth and a few of his Yankee teammates came to town in 1924 and took batting practice with the Spring Hill team, and in later years it is known there were days when future Hall of Famers, including Hank Aaron and Billy Williams, would sneak onto the field for some practice or with a group to play a game. The use of the word historic has validity.

“I think one of the neatest things that happened is I would talk to different people, maybe with someone from Louisville Slugger or Adidas, and they would say, ‘Oh, I played ball down there, Coach, in 1998 and I remember the big building right next to it and the kids sitting on the brick wall.’ It was just a cool place to play,” Sims said.

“When we turned the lights on for the first time … for a night game, there was something really unique about that. We had a pitcher that had pitched in that game and he came off the field after the first couple of innings and he had tears in his eyes and I said, ‘What is the matter with you?’ And he said, ‘This is just one of the neatest places I’ve ever been to play in.’ It just had that ambiance about it, that character that you can’t buy today. We can build beautiful fields — and you look at the SEC schools and, my gosh, they’ve got these gorgeous cathedrals for baseball — but then there’s just something about our field.

“Look, it’s not fancy, but to me, it’s traditional baseball. It is what it is — the 90-foot bases, the 60-foot, 6-inch mound. … It’s just a grand ol’ place. I don’t know how many times I sat, either on the bench or on the field or just on my tractor or on the wall [down the first base line] there late at night when all the kids were gone after practice and I just watched the sunset. It’s just a very relaxing place for me. That’s when everything slowed down.

“I don’t know what it is, and I think all the kids would say a variation of things about it, but to think about all the players who have been on that field — the Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance, the Babe Ruths, all the guys from Mobile who used to sneak up there to play ball, just so many stories. The kids would say, ‘Really, Hank Aaron played here?’ I would say, ‘Yeah, and all these other players from Mobile used to sneak up here and play all the time.’ It’s not something you think about every day, but when you sit back and think about it, it’s quite a unique field, quite a unique place.”

Spring Hill College Athletics Director Joe Niland recognizes the historic value of the field, where football games were also played in the early 1900s for a while. He said it was one of the first things that stood out to him about the school when he arrived back in 1992 as the head basketball coach.

“I had heard about it but you don’t recognize what it means until you see games played [there],” Niland said. “It’s a sense of pride that we’ve been able to sustain athletics, particularly baseball, on this field. Anybody who comes up, they are just — there’s a wow factor to it. It is a big sense of pride for us as an institution and for anybody who plays on it.

“The amenities are very few. I think it reminds people that baseball is a game of history. That’s why we love the old stadiums in the Major Leagues and they try to replicate them anytime they build a new one. This is one that’s been there. The history of what is probably the founding of baseball in the Caribbean and Latin America started on that field. They played football on that field. Big League players have played on the field from [Hank] Aaron to [Billy] Williams to [Babe] Ruth. Frank Chance bringing in the Chicago Cubs — the Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance. My father would go crazy if he knew that Frank Chance played on that field. I don’t know how many places in the country can say those kinds of things have happened.”

Indeed, history awaits almost every turn at “Historic” Sims-Galle Field. The notoriety is not limited to the famous players who have played there. The fact the field is located right next to the school’s administration building also adds to its uniqueness. The “friendly banter” offered by Spring Hill students and fans who sit on or along the wall down the first base and right field lines where visiting players are but a few steps away and thus within easy earshot of commentary throughout the game is another interesting aspect. One opposing first baseman, Sims recalled, was especially affected by the chatter and started up the stairs toward the Spring Hill students. He was stopped by his coach who asked him if he was going to fight them all. “I’ll try,” was the player’s response before the coach coaxed him back to the field, where the comments aimed at him only increased.

But about that oak tree. There are a few tales about an oak tree that used to be located behind the left field fence, which prevented pushing the short left field fence farther back, as many wanted to do. One day, the tree was no longer standing, having been set on fire. To this day, Sims and all others associated with the program declare their innocence as to any knowledge as to how the tree met its demise.

“It went down somehow,” Sims said. “I don’t know. I wasn’t there that night. This is all I know and all I’ll ever tell, but all I know is it went down and the next morning Sid Pearson, who was in charge of security there, he called and said, ‘Frank, I need to see you out by the back of your field.’ I didn’t even notice when I came in and he said, ‘Look at this. Somebody torched this last night and it fell down.’ I said, ‘Oh, dang, that’s too bad. I wonder who did that.’

“There was about a week of hubbub. I promised that we would plant five new trees to replace it — after we moved the fence back, of course. … I must have gotten 500 loads of excess dirt from some people and we got that down and got the new fence up and I planted some trees. But the guy was mowing one day and he mowed down all five of them. I guess he thought they were weeds. I said, ‘Here we go again.’ That’s the story and I’m sticking to it.”

More history for a place that seems to produce it on an almost daily basis. Sims retired this year after 37 seasons, and Spring Hill has hired Walker Bullington as its new head coach. He’ll lead the Badgers next season at Sims-Galle Field. And Sims said he’ll be happy to be sitting along the first base line or behind the plate, watching the games.

“It’s just a great place to play. It really is,” Sims said. “Some people may not like it, but it’s a good home-field advantage for us and the fans are good; the fans have always been good.”

Some might say historic.