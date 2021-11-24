If you’re reading this, it’s too late. You should have bought all your Christmas 2021 presents in 2020 (according to the memes my parents share on Facebook)! Whether Shipping Container-gate actually ruins the holidays or not, you may as well still try to buy gifts for the imbibers in your life. Most of my picks this year are available at local stores, but worst-case scenario, you can hand them out on Valentine’s Day.

Friends in Low Places 4-Pack

Promote local craft beer while maintaining your brewery neutrality with a 4-pack of “Friends in Low Places.” This special, West Coast-style IPA is a collaboration between all six of the breweries in Mobile and Baldwin counties — Fairhope, Big Beach, Braided River, Iron Hand, Old Majestic and soon-to-open Oyster City. And proceeds benefit the Alabama Coastal Foundation’s environmental preservation efforts around Mobile Bay. Pick up cans at Greer’s St. Louis Market in downtown Mobile.

“Real Housewives of …” Tumbler

Do you know someone who positively LIVES for the drama in their subdivision? This is the wine (or, I guess, coffee) holder for them. Available at Fish River Mercantile in Summerdale and Loxley, these location-specific “Real Housewives of …” tumblers call out nearly every city and town in Baldwin County — Silverhill, Magnolia Springs, Orange Beach, you name it. Ring the shop ahead of time to make sure they have your favorite location in stock.

O’Doherty Toddy Lifter

A toddy lifter is a tool from the 18th century that was used to portion punch. This vintage version called the O’Doherty, exclusively available on CocktailKingdom.com, was designed in collaboration with the famous booze writer David Wondrich. Like the museum pieces it was inspired by, this bulb-shaped vessel has a hole on the bottom and at the top. To use, dip the bulbous end into a punchbowl. When the 2-ounce container is full, seal the top hole with your finger to make a vacuum, pull or “lift” the vessel out of the punch, hold it over a drinking glass and remove your finger to release the punch. It’s more sanitary and certainly more fun than a ladle.

Funnex

Never complain about camp coffee again. Chemex, the definitive leader in pour-over coffeemakers, just released a portable version of their iconic, filter-drip device. Called the Funnex (cute!), this 4-by-4-inch, conical-shaped coffeemaker is made of double-walled borosilicate glass and comes with a silicone gasket so it can fit atop all sizes of mugs and thermoses. Find it at ChemexCoffeemaker.com.

“Bourbon: The Story of Kentucky Whiskey”

If you were ever going to spend $100 on a book, this would be the one to do it on. “Bourbon: The Story of Kentucky Whiskey” by Clay Risen comes out in December and is a definitive and beautiful look at the past, present and future of bourbon. This luxurious boxed set also features a pull-out drawer of vintage-style ephemera such as reproduced distillery maps and blueprints, historical photos and rare bottle labels, which could be framed on their own.

BrüMate Glitter Flask

Someone recently asked me if I was my infant daughter’s sister, so I am hereby declaring myself a Gen Z-er. (Let me have this.) As a spokesperson for this generation, I can tell you that glitter is very cool again. BrüMate’s 5-ounce, round glitter flasks are some of the prettiest and hippest drink transporters on the market. The leak-proof, palm-sized flasks come in a dozen holographic, sparkly shades, including ombré and color-shifting charcoal. BrüMate products are available at Academy Sports + Outdoors, Shoe Stations and Surf Styles in the area.

Foghat Cocktail Smoker

For the person who’s ready to take their Old Fashioneds and Manhattans to another level and is attracted to the idea of possibly burning their house down, grab a Foghat cocktail smoker (FoghatSmoker.com). Ingeniously designed, this wooden device sits atop a rocks or snifter glass like a little hat and suspends a mesh cup inside. To use, put your spirit or cocktail of choice into the glass. Then fill the mesh cup with fuel — Foghat offers lots of options from mesquite to peak to maple — light the chips with a culinary torch, seal the lid and watch the flavored smoke billow into your drink. I highly recommend pairing this gift with a fire extinguisher.

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s resident hangover specialist. Find her on Twitter: @amshep.