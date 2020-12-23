Band: Tacky Christmas Party

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Moe’s Original BBQ, 6423 Bayfront Park Drive (Daphne), moesoriginalbbq.com

Tickets: $2 at the door

People tout the majestic beauty the holiday season brings. However, others revel in everything gaudy and flamboyant that can be found between Thanksgiving and Christmas. And Moe’s Original BBQ’s Daphne location is all set to become an epicenter of all things garish about Christmas.

This bayside barbecue destination is inviting the public to don themselves in the tackiest Christmas sweater money can buy and attend Moe’s “Tacky Christmas Party.” Fortunately, Moe’s Daphne location utilizes the outdoors for events such as these, which makes it a little more inviting for those practicing social distancing. And the evening’s musical entertainment will make it hard for many to resist getting tacky on Mobile Bay.

Winston Ramble will be making a holiday stop at Moe’s for the Tacky Christmas Party. This Birmingham band’s memorable shows in the area have earned them a dedicated crowd on both sides of the bay.

Winston Ramble specializes in a folk-rock style that could only come from Alabama. Throughout their self-titled debut, the group weaves Southern rock and smooth bluegrass to create a warm, versatile trademark sound. This sonic concoction leaves plenty of breathing room for jamming in a live environment.

Over the past two years, they have been giving fans a steady release of singles. While the band’s sound thankfully remains intact, tracks such as “Always Will” showcases their growth. Winston Ramble is sure to make spirits bright for this fun-filled event.