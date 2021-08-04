Lev Holly

Photo | Mike Kittrell

Lev Holly is putting away his whistle, but that doesn’t mean he’s no longer going to teach … or coach, at least in some respects, for that matter. Instead, the now former head football coach and athletics director at Blount High School will turn his attention to a new administrative job and his family.

Holly announced last week he would be stepping down as the Leopards’ head coach only days before the start of fall practice began on Monday, Aug. 2. He accepted a position as middle school curriculum specialist with the Mobile County Public School System.

Blount principal Jerome Woods named former Williamson head coach Dedrick Sumpter as the team’s interim head coach. Sumpter was hired by Holly a few months ago as an assistant coach on the Leopards’ staff.

The moves give both Holly and Sumpter new positions.

“I think it’s a dream come true, getting the opportunity to take on an administrative role and to be able to serve in a bigger capacity and service more kids,” Holly said in an interview with Lagniappe as to why the MCPSS post was the right job for him. “There’s definitely been a lot of prayer about it and the door was open and the opportunity came before me and it felt like it was that time.”

Holly informed his team of the changes on Monday, July 26; his hiring was officially approved on Thursday, July 29 in a special called meeting of the Mobile county School Board.

“Just the number of kids that I’ve had the chance to impact and the relationships that were formed,” Holly said when asked what he will remember most from his time as a coach. “A lot of plays were made, but that’s not as important as the people that have been around me and watched me grow up as a coach from Day 1 to here I am after 17-plus years, 18 years of coaching.

“The relationships that were formed and the impact on kids’ lives, that’s what’s important. Those kids came in every day and busted their tails and put it on the line for Coach Holly and they did it with a purpose and they did it for a cause. I’m excited for them moving forward and to be able to go on and be great husbands, great fathers and great citizens of this world.”

He spent the past six seasons as Blount’s head coach, producing a 47-23 record that included no losing seasons, though the Leopards finished 5-5 in 2018. Blount’s best season under Holly were his first two — a 10-2 record in 2015 and a 10-3 mark in 2016. Last season, the Leopards finished 8-5 and reached the third round of the playoffs.

“Friday nights, I can’t say how it will be, but I can say I’ll be where I need to be and where I want to be, right there with my own family,” said Holly, whose son, Garrison Holly, plays at Jackson High School. “I get to see it on both sides. It’s a lot like with (his son) Kendarian (Handy-Holly) when I was coaching. He did really well and I just felt like it was time to put that whistle up and be a great dad.”

Finding an administrative role is something Holly said he has coveted for a while. When the current opportunity was presented, he said he knew he had to take it. He will lead the athletic programs for the MCPSS middle schools and work with MCPSS athletics director Brad Lowell.

“The older you get the more change there is,” Holly said. “It’s something new. I’ve been a classroom teacher for 17 years and in this (new) role I’ll be able to use my experience and my expertise and not go in and try to change everything, but go in and add some things to the things they do well and the things they do best. At the end of the day, it’s about serving kids. In this role I’ll be able to interact with a lot more kids and a lot more teachers and build a lot more work-based relationships that will grow.”

On Monday, Aug. 2, at 3:15 p.m., the Blount football team hit the practice field, like all other Alabama High School Athletic Association members as it was the first day teams were allowed to start practicing on the field for the upcoming season. The coach who has led them for the past six seasons was not there. Sumpter, who ended a nine-year stint as Williamson’s head coach at the end of last season, was set to lead the Leopards in their drills.

Sumpter posted a 40-55 record at Williamson in his nine seasons. The Lions posted 7-4 marks his final two seasons and three of his final four seasons. Those were the best marks by Sumpter’s Williamson teams.

Woods is preparing to interview coaches for the permanent job as Blount’s head coach and Sumpter is slated to be one of the coaches receiving an interview. Until such time as a new coach is hired, Sumpter will lead the Leopards, who open the season on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium against Vigor in a big rivalry game. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

“For now I’m the interim, because we have interviews coming up,” Sumpter said Sunday afternoon. “… Until Mr. Woods comes to a decision on that, I’ll be taking care of practice.

“One thing about Coach Lev Holly, when he hired me he wanted me to come in and implement some things. He was a little bit more hands-off this year, so I was helping him out with some things. We were able to get the practice structure like he wanted, so as far as practices and all that we were already doing those things.”

Sumpter said he’s glad to be back on the field coaching after a brief time away from the game.

“I’m just glad to be back coaching football,” he said. “Once we decided to part ways at Williamson, I kind of had four or five months off and I wasn’t used to that. But it gave me a chance to reflect and go into a deeper mode of studying. I had a chance to reinvent myself. It’s one of the better things to happen to me in my life.”

Sunday afternoon, he and the coaching staff met to go over the start of fall practice.

“We just got through meeting, putting together the practice script and the practice schedule and we’ll be ready to go,” he said.