Band: Ryan Dyer Single Release Party with special guests G. Howell and Logan Sport

Date: Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Cedar Street Social Club, 4 N Cedar St., cedarstreetsocialclub.com

Tickets: $10 at the door

Last year, Lagniappe introduced readers to country up-and-comer Ryan Dyer. Inspired by the music that surrounded his formative years, Dyer had crafted a homegrown country sound that appealed to a variety of tastes. Since then, Dyer has continued to release singles such as “Cowgirl” and “Whiskey Kiss.” Now this local country artist will be celebrating the release of his latest single, “Nashville.” Twang meets electric guitar with this modern country anthem dedicated to the Nashville experience. The single represents the next step in Dyer’s musical journey, and he is on the right path.

G. Howell and Logan Sport will be lending their support as the evening’s openers. Howell is known for his work with Black Mouth Cur. These days, Howell is working on solo endeavors. Sport is another country hopeful in the Azalea City music scene. This artist will be showcasing his homegrown acoustic country for the audience.