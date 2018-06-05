The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man in connection with an assault and attempted rape that occurred in a downtown parking garage Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from MPD, 43-year-old Douglas Dunson is “a person of interest” in an assault that reportedly occurred around 9 a.m., June 5, in the parking garage owned by the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) on Water Street.





Police say, at this time, he is wanted for questioning only. Police believe Dunson is homeless and say he is known to frequent the downtown area. He is 5’11” and weighs 152 pounds.



According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, Dunson has been arrested dozens of times locally and at least five times since January.



The charges related to those arrests range from disorderly conduct to drug possession and indecent exposure to trespassing.

He also has a least two prior assault charges. Anyone with information on Dunson’s whereabouts is asked to call the MPD at 251-208-7211.



In wake of reports about the assault, RSA has stepped up security in the parking lot where the incident occurred and in the surrounding areas — notifying tenants that security escorts will be made available to those who request them on RSA properties.

