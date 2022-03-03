The season came to an end for the Davidson Warriors Thursday afternoon as they fell to Hoover 91-54 in the AHSAA Class 7A girls Final Four state semifinal game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Hoover grabbed control of the game from the beginning and never let up, rolling to the easy victory.

For Davidson, a Top 5 team all season long, it was a disappointing end to what was a strong season. The loss dropped the Warriors’ overall record to 31-2 on the year. Kelsey Thompson, a South Alabama signee and candidate for Miss Basketball in the state, was a focal point of the Hoover defensive gameplan. She was limited to 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, one blocked shot and three steals. Re’shaun Spencer was Davidson’s leading scorer with 13 points. She also had seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals. Iyana Johnson added 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals, while Cristyle Mauldin had nine points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Hoover as led by Aniya Hubbard and Layla Etchison. Hubbard scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Etchison had 22 points and six boards. Reniya Kelly added 16 points and two rebounds. The Bucs are 31-3 win the year.

Davidson shot just 34 percent from the floor and 18.8 percent from 3-point range (3 for 16). The Warriors also committed 24 turnovers which Hoover parlayed into 24 points.