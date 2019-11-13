To the editor:
Great article and I hope we are allowed to vote on annexation soon. I live off Sollie Road in the newly proposed area and hope to be annexed soon. I believe Mayor Stimpson is doing a great job for Mobile and would welcome the opportunity to vote for him.
John Waldron
Mobile
