How long do you think it would take to watch everything on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO Go? I think I am getting pretty damn close. But I do think I am about five more episodes of “Parks and Rec” away from losing my mind.

I may have to start knitting. Or churning butter. Or just sitting out on the front porch staring at nothing like my grandparents used to do.

Thankfully, you crazy folks are providing a little comic relief in this time of crisis. And I thank you for that.

Let’s review this week’s pandemic shenanigans, or pandenanigans, as I am calling them. Warning: that is much easier to type than say out loud. Don’t even try it.

Giddy Up

I am sure you have seen the images of deer running along the beach in Gulf Shores and rats running in the streets of New Orleans now that the people are gone. I hear the squirrels of Bienville S

quare are getting a little aggressive now that no one is

feeding them their favorite nuts from The Peanut Shop every day — so beware if you are out and about downtown, trying to get some fresh air. The squirrels do not respect social distancing guidelines!

But apparently horses are getting a little restless, too. Zaxby’s on Airport has been busy serving up chicken fingers through their drive-thru only, of course, and they posted a photo of two people on horseback in said drive-thru ordering food. The caption read, “No car, no problem. Our drive-thru is horse friendly.”

You gotta love it. No word on what the horses ordered.

Signs, signs, everywhere signs

It seems like everyone is going back to throwing up a sign on the side of the road or out in front of their business to let everyone know their current situation.

Many are pretty straightforward but some have injected much needed and appreciated humor. One that particularly caught my eye was The Ruby Slipper in downtown Mobile. Theirs read, “Open but barely hanging on like Joe Exotic’s eyebrow ring.” Excellent melding of the pandemic and pop culture. Well done, Ruby Slipper. Well done!

Well, all you cool cats and kittens, that’s all I have for this week. Hang in there! We will get through this together. And remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ horsin’ around, I will be there. Ciao!