After reducing staff hours and selectively furloughing employees due to a big drop in patient volume, local hospitals say they’re ready to safely resume some services that were suspended due to COVID-19.



As part of Alabama’s Gov. Kay Ivey’s rollback of previous emergency orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, state health officials announced today that hospitals on Friday will be allowed to resume elective and non-emergency medical procedures that have been prohibited for more than a month.



That moratorium was initially implemented to free up personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital capacity in anticipation of a potential surge in severe COVID-19 cases. But as patient volumes have dwindled over the past month, the financial impact on hospitals has been significant.



So far, none of the local hospitals have been willing to discuss the issue in dollars and cents, but the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System — the state’s largest — said last week it lost nearly $200 million in the first quarter of 2020 despite receiving nearly $30 million in federal aid.



With losses that staggering, layoffs, furloughs and reductions in working hours have been seen at hospitals and medical clinics around the state. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, more than 31,000 health care and social workers have filed new unemployment claims since mid-March.



As Lagniappe has previously reported, personnel adjustments have also been made at all of the major hospital systems in Mobile including Springhill Medical Center, Providence Hospital, USA Health and Infirmary Health as staffing levels have been “flexed” to match the lower volume of patients.



These shake-ups have resulted in some members of the local medical community seeing their working hours reduced and others and being furloughed indefinitely. More information about the actions each of Mobile’s four major hospital systems have taken can be found here.



For many nurses on the ground, especially those who’ve been on the job for years, the adjustment has not been painless. One local nurse, who spoke to Lagniappe on the condition her identity not be published, said her weekly hours were abruptly reduced last month — falling from more than 40 to less than 20.



“For two weeks I brought home around $200, and that’s being a nurse for over 20 years,” she said. “And realistically, you can’t seek employment elsewhere because you have to work hours wherever you can get them to cover your insurance. Who would have thought in a pandemic a nurse would be short on hours?”



Like others, she’s still not seen any of the financial relief promised by the government. She’s seen no sign of her stimulus check and claims she can’t draw unemployment because she makes more than the allowable gross income.

Still, she told Lagniappe that with most surgeries being paused indefinitely, some of her coworkers like operating room nurses haven’t worked at all for the past four weeks.



One hopeful development for medical staff dealing with reduced hours is that local hospitals seem to be shifting their focus from how to deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients that hasn’t materialized to planning a safe return to normal operations while still taking steps to mitigate the spread of the disease.



Dr. Michael Chang, chief medical officer at USA Health, recently said the system has already implemented a number of changes at its facilities including screening and checking the temperature of all visitors and patients, changing visitation policies and moving nearly a third of its visits to telehealth.

Through a partnership with the city of Mobile, USA Health has also moved the vast majority of the COVID-19 testing it performs to a drive-thru operation at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Chang said more than 1,500 residents have been tested there, compared to less than 100 who’ve been screened at USA facilities.

USA’s emergency departments are also upgrading the PPE worn by staff, requiring masks during face-to-face visits and separating patients as much as possible by allowing them to wait to be seen in their vehicles and by spacing out common areas inside of all its facilities.

According to Chang, USA’s surgeons are ready to move forward with more procedures as soon as ADPH gives them go-ahead, and they will be using enhanced safety precautions during pre-screenings for surgeries and require some patients to be tested for COVID-19 before they see the operating room.

Aside from the financial implications of these delayed procedures, Chang said there have been some medical concerns, as well. He noted that X-rays, chemotherapy and other routine things have been delayed, adding that some operations that may not be an emergency at first can quickly escalate.

“It’s much safer to do a preventative procedure than it is to salvage something in an emergency,” Chang said. “We have to open up our health care system and do it in a way that follows the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the various medical societies around the country so that it’s as safe as possible for our health care workers and our patients.”

For patients who may still be concerned about exposure to COVID-19, Chang said he believes it’s safe to resume some regular activity in hospitals because of the safety precautions being taken and because of the adequate capacity in local and regional health care systems. However, Chang said even as services return to local hospitals, many will be done differently for the “foreseeable future.”

“COVID-19 is here with us until we find a way to prevent it through vaccines,” he said. “What that means is we’re going to have to continue to adjust the structures and processes by which health care is delivered.”