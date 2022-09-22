Photo | Jason Campbell

And here we are again — it seems like only yesterday — as there are rumors and grumblings and out-and-out calls for Auburn to make another change regarding its football head coach. Following last Saturday’s 41-12 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium to Penn State, those rumors, grumblings and calls have become louder.

It seems almost a certainty this will be Bryan Harsin’s final season at Auburn, barring a tremendous and what would be a miraculous turnaround against one of college football’s most difficult 2022 schedules.

While the loss to Penn State was the first of the year for the Tigers, it is how Auburn lost the game — terrible offensive line play, offensive shortcomings, mistakes, bad decisions on the field and the sideline — that has so many up in arms.

And Harsin’s brief history at the school doesn’t help his cause. In his first season last year, the team posted a 6-7 record, losing their final five games. In February the university conducted an investigation with the possibility he would be fired, but he survived. However, almost 20 players hit the transfer portal and Auburn’s efforts on national signing day were weak. Now comes the embarrassing loss on national TV to Penn State.

To make matters worse for Harsin, the doors to an in-season firing of a head football coach at the Power 5 level this season were opened wide on Sunday when Arizona State fired Herm Edwards — and interestingly, perhaps considering his perceived status at Auburn, Harsin’s name is being floated in some media reports as a possible candidate for the job, which would return him to the West Coast.

There’s the matter of a big buyout, but if one thing has been proven over and over again at Auburn, those who would pony up the money are not skittish at all about doing so. It has been reported if he survives the regular season his buyout would be in the neighborhood of $15 million — half due within 30 days of his dismissal and the other half payable in equal installments over the next four years. There’s also this: If Harsin takes another job, that salary would not offset what he is owed by Auburn, which is responsible for paying him the entire amount regardless of his job status.

As noted, the remaining schedule does not favor a big Auburn turnaround that might save Harsin’s job. The Tigers open the season with five straight home games that include a visit from Missouri this week and LSU the following week. A loss to Missouri would probably mean an in-season firing, while a loss to LSU might trigger the same reaction.

Then the schedule dramatically changes. A visit to No. 1-ranked Georgia is set Oct. 8, followed by a visit to Ole Miss in front of an off week. (Would that be the time the school makes a change?) Arkansas visits Auburn, followed by a trip to Mississippi State, a visit from Texas A&M and Western Kentucky, then a visit to No. 2-ranked Alabama. Auburn’s next nine opponents enter this week with a combined record of 22-5, with four teams at 3-0 and five at 2-1, including Western Kentucky, which took Indiana to overtime last weekend before falling.

Already some of the names being mentioned in association with a possible change at Auburn include Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. If nothing else, these next few weeks (days?) will be interesting, for sure.

Bowl projections

South Alabama didn’t win last Saturday’s game at UCLA, but it did improve its perception with those who make a weekly crack at predicting what teams will earn bowl invitations following the regular season. Prior to last Saturday’s 32-31 loss in Pasadena, the Jaguars received a mention here and there. This week, they are included on every list we saw. Here are a few possibilities that were offered: Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Jags playing Syracuse in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, while 247 Sports has them in the Birmingham Bowl against UNLV. College Football News places the Jags against SMU in the Cure Bowl in Orlando. ESPN reporters Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura make weekly picks, with Schlabach suggesting the Jags will play Eastern Michigan in Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl and Bonagura matching the Jags against Rice in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

As for Mobile’s LendingTree Bowl, here are the matchups as of this week: College Football News: Northern Illinois vs. Louisiana; ESPN’s Schlabach: Louisiana vs. San Diego State; ESPN’s Bonagura: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty; 247 Sports: Ohio University vs. Georgia Southern; Palm of CBS: Marshall vs. Virginia.