The area’s annual homeless population census called the point-in-time count will kickoff on Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from Housing First and the Continuum of Care.

Staffers, volunteers and local agencies will gather at Housing First’s office for the kickoff to the 10-day, nationwide event.

The area’s Continuum of Care, through Housing First, will organize this event, collect information gained, and generate all homeless data reporting submitted to the federal government from Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Area volunteers, along with Housing First staff members, will divide into teams and

spread out to canvass the streets of the two-county to engage with

people experiencing homelessness. These teams will conduct a brief survey of

homeless individuals in order to capture relevant information needed for data reporting

purposes.

“The Point-In-Time count helps us better understand homelessness in our own

Community,” Housing First CEO Derek Boulware said. “It increases collaboration between local government and area help agencies, raises public awareness of the issue, and provides much needed data to create effective programming and services to address this communitywide problem,”

Point-In-Time count teams will also distribute donated items such as blankets, socks,

gloves, and snacks to the homeless. Additionally, they will communicate important

information regarding the upcoming “Project Homeless Connect” event.

The event is a one day event held on Friday, January 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at The Grounds (1035 Cody Rd. N.) This event is designed to provide much needed help and resources to individuals experiencing homelessness with valuable services, including healthcare, legal assistance, housing assistance, veteran’s resources, employment services, hygiene services, clothing, supplies, State issued identification, and other vital assistance.

Transportation for homeless individuals both to and from the event will be provided in

Mobile via the Wave Transit System and at prescheduled pick-up points across Baldwin

County (Baldwin Co. transportation schedule available on the Housing First Inc.

Facebook page and website at hfal.org.