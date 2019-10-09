Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made it official when she announced the U.S. House of Representatives would begin a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Here is what we can surmise as of now: Democrats control the House. Given Pelosi’s track record marshaling votes, she will probably get to the 218 votes required in the House. At that point, we are off and running.

But it will be a short run. In the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, it is hard to imagine Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will allow for this to go very far before he moves to acquit. Even if by some miracle he allowed it to proceed, Senate Democrats are not even within sniffing distance of the two-thirds vote threshold required to convict and remove Trump from office.

So what is the point? It would certainly be historic. Trump would join former Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton with the impeachment asterisk by their name. Does it move the needle in either political party’s direction?

Maybe. At some point, people might get tired of hearing about Trump and the incessant wall-to-wall news coverage of charges of wrongdoing. It could get to the point where a voter would say, “I don’t know if he has actually done anything wrong, but I am so tired of hearing about him. I will vote for the Democratic candidate instead of him.”

Remember, the 2016 presidential election was decided on the margins. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 78,000 voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan decided 2016. Out of 136 million ballots cast, 0.06 percent of those swung three critical states in Trump’s favor to win the White House.

All Democrats need to do is convince a small portion of the electorate that Trump is not worth it to get the White House.

However, Newton’s third law does apply here. For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. How and when that will manifest itself is not clear. It could come in the form of a more galvanized Republican base, and perhaps participation in the 2020 presidential election at a higher level.

Remember what happened last year before the midterm elections when Democrats went ballistic in their effort to stop Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. Based on historical trends, Democrats should have had a better midterm showing in 2018. Yes, they regained the House but lost ground in the Senate, which some attribute to Senate Democrats handling of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.

Maybe it comes later, like much later. What if Trump loses in 2020 and a Democrat is elected? As things go, the party not in the White House will likely see gains in the 2022 midterm elections.

If Democrats win in 2020, many will no doubt credit the Mueller probe and so-called “whistleblower” inquiries as tactical successes. If it works for Democrats, then is there any reason to believe congressional Republicans will not see it as license to use it against a Democrat president?

Two wrongs make a right is the avenue for the new normal in American presidential politics. It does not matter what we think of that. That will be how this goes.

Democrats have a strategic advantage, given the media are sympathetic to their cause. They also have the allegiance of the federal bureaucracy. That is evident by how the precincts in the District of Columbia, Virginia and Maryland are consistently won by Democratic Party candidates.

Having the media and most federal government employees on their side lends itself to an advantage in pulling off the impeachment caper. That will make things a little more difficult for Republicans to be successful if they attempt to use the Democrats’ playbook. That does not mean they will not try.

The biggest hurdle Democrats have for 2020 success is a viable nominee to go up against Trump. The fact the discussion is dominated by impeachment and not the 2020 Democratic field, Iowa or New Hampshire is telling.

Democrats do not have a compelling slate of candidates. There is no star personality like Barack Obama. There is no Bill Clinton playing the saxophone on Arsenio Hall’s late-night TV show. As of now, the two most likely nominees are former Vice President Joe Biden, who is presently playing the role of sacrificial lamb in the Ukraine edition of the take-down-Trump scandal, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is straight out of central casting for the role of a high school librarian.

Regardless of what polls say, Trump is still the favorite. Remember, those polls are conducted on a national basis, and we do not determine our presidents based on the popular vote. He is also the incumbent, and incumbents have a higher percentage of re-election success than not over the last several decades.

You heard this prediction here first: House Democrats vote to impeach Trump, but he still gets re-elected next year. Democrats will win big in the 2022 midterm elections. In 2023, Donald Trump will be the first president to be impeached twice.