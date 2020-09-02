I don’t eat dairy or nuts, which makes keto an impossibility and White Russians a no-go. But that doesn’t stop me from enjoying diverse food and drink; I just had to learn what to avoid and which substitutions work for me. If you’re dealing with a similar food sensitivity or allergy — or just prefer to avoid particular ingredients like eggs or gluten — this is the safe drinking guide for you.

Dairy: I stopped consuming dairy about 20 years ago, back when people had to drive to Pensacola to buy soy milk. Nowadays, though, you can find nondairy milk, creamer, ice cream, cheese and yogurt at most local grocery stores. These products are made from nuts, soy, coconut or even oats and are a pretty good, creamy simulation of the real thing.

While it’s rare to find nondairy “dairy” ingredients out in the wild behind a bar, you can swap in nondairy creamer to make vegan White Russians, Mudslides or Grasshoppers at home. Many big brands like Silk, Blue Diamond and Califia Farms sell dairy-free eggnog in stores this time of year. Just add your own bourbon or dark rum. Baileys also now makes an almond milk version of its Irish cream, called Baileys Almande, which means you can finally blend up copycat Bushwackers.

Something to note: Despite their names, “crème” liqueurs like crème de menthe and crème de cacao do not contain dairy. Kahlúa is also dairy-free (but not vegan), a fun fact that ranks it right up there with Oreos as one of the most delicious, surprisingly dairy-free brands out there.

Gluten: Gluten, a protein found in cereal grains, is a real concern in beer and liquor, as many of those are distilled from cereal grains. Reportedly, distillation removes gluten from hard alcohol, so liquor can be considered gluten-free unless the manufacturer adds grains for flavor after distillation. You’ll want to check with the manufacturer to be sure.

Wine and hard seltzers are generally a safe option, as are spirits distilled from non-cereal grains: tequila (made from agave), rum (sugar cane), vodka (potatoes) and brandy (distilled wine). Hard cider is also easy to find, but avoid malted ciders or other malt beverages, which include barley.

There are also quite a few gluten-free or “gluten-removed” beers coming onto the market now, which are made from ingredients like malted brown rice, sorghum and pea protein. Be on the lookout for beers from New Planet, Brunehaut and Glutenberg, plus one-offs like Dogfish Head’s Tweason’ale and New Belgium’s Glutiny Pale Ale.

Nuts: While raw nuts or nut butters are not all that common in cocktails, nuts play an essential role in classic tiki drinks. Orgeat and falernum, two sweet syrups used in tropical drinks, are made from almonds. They give drinks a nutty, sort of marzipan-like flavor. Falernum contains additional spices like ginger that warm up a drink.

You can make your own versions of these syrups at home using things like peach or avocado pits instead of almonds. Check out recipes online from the anti-waste group Trash Tiki. When you’re out, ask your bartender what brand of orgeat and falernum they use, because the Torani brand (which is often used to flavor coffee or make soda) is actually tree nut and peanut free and may be safe for you.

Eggs: Shaken cocktails like sours and fizzes contain egg whites, which give the drinks a silky texture and a foamy cap. If you want to omit the eggs yet keep the magical properties of this type of drink, reach for a can of chickpeas. Aquafaba, the brining liquid you get when you drain the can, is a cultish ingredient among vegans for its flavorless taste and ability to foam up like an egg white when shaken.

To use it in a drink like an Amaretto Sour, treat it as you would an egg white. In a cocktail tin, combine 1 ounce aquafaba, 1 1/2 ounces amaretto (like Disaronno), 3/4 ounce bourbon, 1 ounce lemon juice and 1 teaspoon simple syrup. Shake vigorously, without ice, for 20 to 30 seconds to aerate the ingredients. Add ice and shake again until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a lemon twist and skewered brandied cherries. Trust me, it won’t taste like you’re missing a thing.

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s resident hangover specialist and Boozie’s most unreliable Midtown spy. Find her on Twitter: @amshep.