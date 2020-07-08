I moved last week, which means I now have 30 slightly used cardboard boxes to fraudulently return to Lowe’s. It also means I now have the chance to stock my home bar from scratch. And speaking as someone who suffered debit card statement shock after visiting a bar recently, you may want to reinvest in your in-house drinking supplies, too.

Let’s start with the hardware. Bar carts look nice, but I think non-wheeled cabinets are best. You will not, under any circumstance, actually roll that ornamental thing around your house, and sturdy cabinets are much less vulnerable to anxious dogs and Nerf-weaponized children. If it has doors that latch, all the better. You can store your tools in there so they don’t get dusty, and hide your expensive booze when people you don’t like come over. (But no one should be coming over right now!)

As far as tools, you don’t really need anything more than a plastic cup and a pointer finger to mix up cocktails. However, if you really want to gussy up your home bar, there are a couple of worthwhile specialty instruments to invest in: a mixing glass, strainer, shaker, jigger, muddler and bar spoon. I source high quality versions of these on CocktailKingdom.com.

Look for a Japanese mixing glass, which has a heavy bottom and elegant etchings up the sides; a Hawthorne or Julep strainer, which fit over most mixing glasses and cups; a Cobbler shaker, which does not require any special skill to operate; a two-sided jigger for measuring; a wooden muddler; and the longest bar spoon you can find. At Cocktail Kingdom, you can buy these in coordinating sets, plated with different metals like copper or gold, and even antique pieces.

Next, you want a good mix of base spirits — ones you like, ones you want to try and ones that your visitors may like. (Not that you’re inviting anyone over right now!) So, you’re looking for brandy, gin, vodka, rum, tequila and whiskey. You certainly don’t need to buy all of these at once; whenever you hit the liquor store for ol’ reliable, maybe pick up something new, too. Invest in quality stuff to drink straight, and not-so-pricey bottles for dumping into cocktails with heavy mixers like Bloody Marys.

These base spirits also have endless subcategories and routes to travel down. For instance, if you like Tennessee whiskey, veer into bourbon and scotch territory. Pick up bottles of Wild Turkey Rye and peaty Laphroaig to diversify and flesh out your bar. If you like Patrón Silver, look for something aged like Ocho Reposado and a smoky mezcal like Del Maguey Vida to spice things up. You can keep Captain Morgan on hand, but seek out interesting variants, too, like Plantation Pineapple and Cuba’s Havana Club, which only recently became available in the U.S.

Now you need liqueurs and mixers. Again, you don’t need all of these, if any at all, if you don’t like them or have no interest in trying them. But these would include sweet and dry vermouth for martinis and Negronis; bitter aperitivos like Aperol and Campari for spritzes; coffee liqueur and Irish cream for White Russians and Bushwackers; and orange liqueur like Cointreau for margaritas. Try some artisanal non-alcoholic sodas and ginger ales from a brand like Q, which sells tonics flavored with botanicals like elderflowers. Then, depending on what drinks you like to make or want to try, you’ll want to stock up on citrus fruits, tropical fruit juices, ZingZang, herbs like mint and aromatic bitters like Angostura. Like cool ice cubes? Get some cool ice cube trays. That was easy.

As far as glassware goes, again, you can stick with paper and plastic. Or you can get specialty glasses for each kind of drink: rocks, highball and coupe (which can also be used as a martini glass and flute). These are all easy to source online, but the funnest thing to hunt down is specialty ceramic tiki mugs. I have spent many years of my life browsing Etsy and eBay for fun, rare vessels to add to my collection, including one that’s shaped like Ernest Hemingway’s head.

To figure out how to use all of this stuff, pick up a classic cocktail book like “The Craft of the Cocktail” by Dale DeGroff or a modern cocktail book like “Death & Co.” by Alex Day, David Kaplan and Nick Fauchald. Interested in history? David Wondrich’s “Imbibe” is a must. Tiki? Get “Beachbum Barry’s Potions of the Caribbean” or his app, “Beachbum Barry’s Total Tiki.”

Your home bar will be the envy of the neighborhood in no time. (Not that the neighborhood should be visiting it anytime soon!) I know I’ll be stocking mine with exciting stuff to try out soon, but until I actually get settled in, a plastic cup and pointer finger will work just fine.

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s resident hangover specialist and Boozie’s most unreliable Midtown spy. Find her on Twitter: @amshep.