Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson is calling on district 2 residents who love their community to join in an ongoing effort to keep it clean.

This week Hudson will introduce a new anti-litter initiative called “LOVE Your Community,” which will align existing clean-up initiatives in her district with similar efforts started by Keep Mobile Beautiful and the Alabama Coastal Heritage Trust.

“This is our opportunity to do something about the ugly litter being scattered throughout our community,” Hudson wrote in a press release. “People dump alongside our roads, near our neighborhoods, businesses, churches and schools without regard to its effect on our environment.”

Hudson invited anyone willing to get involved in promoting a clean and attractive community to join the campaign, which will have a scheduled kickoff event at 6 p.m., on Thursday, March 29, at the Jon Archer Agricultural Center located at 1070 Schillinger Road.

There, clean-up teams will be organized and provided with safety t-shirts, gloves, bags and litter-grabbers to get the effort started. Hudson said those teams can consist of neighbors, coworkers, church groups, youth organizations or anyone else interested in participating.

Each team will adopt a geographic area around their respective neighborhoods, schools, churches, businesses or major thoroughfares and will regularly monitor and remove litter based on a schedule they determine themselves.

Phyllis Wingard of Keep Mobile Beautiful and Debi Foster from the Alabama Coastal Heritage Trust, along with Mobile County Department of Environmental Enforcement will be on hand to talk about organizing teams, safety measures, disposal of collected litter and the litter collection resources that will be made available to teams.

Although the pilot program will begin in Commission District 2, organizers hope that the program will gain momentum and spread throughout all of Mobile County. For more information about the “LOVE Your Community” anti-litter campaign, call (251) 574-2000.