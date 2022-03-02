Huffman High scored five unanswered points in the final 39 seconds to defeat McGill-Toolen 62-58 Wednesday afternoon in the AHSAA Class 6A boys’ state semifinal basketball game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The win sends Huffman to the 6A state championship game and ends the season for the Yellow Jackets.

McGill suffered from a cold-shooting spell, especially in the first half, the Yellow Jackets trailing Huffman by 12 points at halftime and by as many as 14 points in the third period. McGill started finding its range and slowly closed the gap. It took the lead 58-57 on a Myles Murphy basket with 1:04 remaining in the game. Huffman called timeout and with 39 seconds to play got a basket from Brandon Tinsley that put it back in front, 59-58. A McGill turnover led to Jamarion Ezell making one of two free throw attempts for Huffman to move ahead 60-58. Another McGill turnover, this time with five seconds to play, gave the ball back to Huffman. Christopher Blount, Huffman’s leading scorer, was fouled immediately on the inbounds play and hit a pair of free throws that put the game away, 62-58.

McGill ends the season with a record of 29-5. The victory improved Huffman’s record to 29-5. Huffman will play Cullman, a 71-55 winner over Park Crossing in the other 6A semifinal, Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Legacy Arena, part of the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center.

Arkansas signee Barry Dunning Jr., a Mr. Basketball candidate, completed his final game as a Yellow Jacket with 25 points, 18 rebounds, two blocked shots and three steals. Myles Murphy scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and two steals, with Gavin Veasey scoring seven points, dishing out three assists and claiming three steals, while Alex Hamburger had seven points, one rebound and two steals.

Blount led Huffman with 25 points, eight rebounds, one block and two steals. Michael Johnson chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.

Huffman shot 48.9 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 71.4 percent at the free throw line while out rebounding McGill 39-33. McGill made just 34.9 percent of its field goal tries and shot 23.5 percent from 3-point range and 58.8 percent at the free throw line.