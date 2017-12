Dear Ashley and Rob,

On Dec. 9, I wrote y’all a rather rude and snarky letter regarding the upcoming Alabama Senate race, Roy Moore versus Doug Jones, based on your published opinions in the Lagniappe Dec. 6, 2017, edition.

As things turned out, you were both correct in your assessment of Moore — I was wrong.

Please accept this note as my personal apology to Lagniappe and to yourselves.

Bobby Walsh

Mobile