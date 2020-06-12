Mike Quick and his wife Felicia Quick didn’t wait for emergency personnel to act when they saw a man faint outside the Mobile County License Commission office in Theodore. Because of their actions the couple received civilian lifesaver awards from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

On Tuesday, May 12, Mike, a retired Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighter, noticed the man in his mid-50s needed medical attention and waved over Felicia, a nurse practitioner at USA Health University Hospital, to help, according to a MFRD statement.

While MFRD Engine and Rescue 28 were dispatched to the scene, the quicks assisted the patient and realized he was suffering from more than a fainting episode. They performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

Upon arrival, the crew immediately assumed care of the patient, applying a Lucas device for continuous chest compressions, while simultaneously performing advanced life support (ALS) procedures. The patient was resuscitated and transported to a local hospital.

These two civilians had no duty to act, especially during our current pandemic and public health emergency. However, thanks to their early recognition and quick actions to save a stranger, a life was saved, the statement read.