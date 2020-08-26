I’m writing this with multiple storms pointed toward the Gulf and a deadline before the inclement weather gets here. If it even does. Fingers are crossed for a non-event, but my insurance is up to snuff and Daddy could use a new car if the dam bursts.

I hate even thinking about the dangerous scenarios, so I don’t. What weighs heavy on my overactive mind is the strong possibility of being here without power. It’s just one more double-20 thorn with which we may have to deal.

My first was Frederic. Elvis was barely gone and the eye of the storm passed over our home a good two hours north of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A tree fell alongside our house, perfectly parallel to the side of the abode that held my bedroom. In the days that followed, I’d run up the tilted-but-still-rooted trunk and jump over the partially crushed boxwoods. The absence of power didn’t affect me much. I basically lived outside in the ’70s.

A few more hurricanes over the years didn’t hold a candle to the tornadoes that frequently shut us down. We sort of got used to it, but those outages were little more than two-day-long nuisances. In Mobile, I rode out George, Danny, Ivan and Katrina. It was the last two that really set the bar for living without electricity.

So, all of these storms had one thing in common: We ate like kings. When we lose power, we cook as quickly as it thaws. If this week should find you in your first hurricane, latch onto a neighbor who has done this before. You’ll stay nourished.

Step 1: Be prepared

I’m assuming you’re smart enough to have your prescriptions filled, and you’ve raided the liquor store. I’ll not waste any more space on that. This is a food column, but to deal with the agony of wind damage and power outages, you might need a little something to take the edge off. Make sure you have multiple cooking methods. Whatever you think is in that deep freeze may end up surprising you once you eat through the top layer.

I have loads of charcoal. At the very least, I could dig a hole and cook campfire-style. Total caveman is a sexy thing, isn’t it? You could throw charcoal in a bucket and set it afire to roast a weenie or a marshmallow. You could even start that fire with this article. I save all of my Lagniappes, not to look back lovingly at my articles (which I wish my mom would put on her refrigerator), but for my charcoal chimney starter. I’ll use this fantastic tool as a burner under a skillet in a pinch.

Hit the propane exchange. If your empty tank is newish, there are places to refill it. Costco comes to mind. Though it’s a fraction of the cost compared to exchanges, they will not refill tanks past a certain date. This is no time for bargain hunting. The possibility of some kind of rain and wind event of an uncertain strength will probably be making landfall in an undetermined location in the near future. Run! You’ll need propane for the pizza oven I mentioned a couple of issues back. And that gas grill I hope you tied to your porch will be your best friend.

Pay your gas bill. If you have an electric stove, it’s too late now, but consider a gas range for next hurricane season. Modern gas ovens will require electricity no matter what, so you won’t be baking unless you make room on the generator for another plug. Don’t overload it.

Stabilize your coffee situation. I have a cappuccino machine I rarely use. I’ve been doing pour-over coffee for the last two years, so I’m set. I don’t want to fire up the grill for a couple cups of pour-over coffee every morning, but I would if I had to. With my range, I won’t skip a beat. Get yourself a French press or some kind of campfire pot from a sporting goods store.

Step 2: Prioritize

Eat your best vulnerable foods first. Once the fridge is empty and the freezer starts to thaw, the rack of lamb or ribeyes should go first. You don’t let the frozen tilapia take precedence over something red. What are you doing eating tilapia, anyway?

Make friends with the neighbors and share the ice cream. Drink the properly chilled “good” wine first. Take inventory of the fridge and freezer prior to the storm and plan. You want to keep the door shut as much as possible.

Don’t be afraid to take your cookware outside. Oven-safe pieces are fine for the grill. I’m not totally brand loyal, but almost every piece I have can cook anywhere but a microwave.

Eat canned goods last. These are for the apocalyptic days when you have given up hope power will be restored. You’re down to your last bit of deer meat given to you six months ago by your woodsy cousin and the fish sticks you unsuccessfully grilled yesterday are now cat food. This is the time to break into those cans you were going to donate to the local pantry in November.

If you have a burner, you can make rice or pasta, no problem. Boiling water on the grill is not that fun. If that’s your situation, just make soup. Tomato sauce isn’t just for pasta. It’s a flavorful binder in many soups, hot and cold.

We have an unassuming herb garden that has made a huge difference in our lives. Just because it feels like the end times doesn’t mean the food should taste boring. Season well. Remember you have to be a little more generous with fresh herbs than dried. Go for robust flavor.

If these storms miss us, let this be a trial run. I have a feeling more are coming. What else could you expect with the year we’ve had? Feed your neighbors. Love one another. Eat well.