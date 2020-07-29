Fellow Lagniappe Readers:

During times such as these, it is even more imperative for our news mediums to provide accurate and up-to-date information that impacts the quality of life for their viewing audience.

After years of presenting meaningful petitions before the various elected bodies of Mobile County, I was pleased to find an abbreviation of my sentiments recorded in the 7/22/2020 – 7/28/2020 edition of the Lagniappe.

Advertisements

While I am extremely appreciative of Dale Liesch for covering the story, there are some clarifications that I seek to make known to my fellow Lagniappe readers: 1.) I was never removed from the meeting referenced in the (“Rules are rules”) article. Public Safety Director James Barber escorted me out, as I voluntarily left an official meeting of the Mobile City Council that was yet again completely out of order; 2.) There is no way for me to be more specific on my presentations to the City Council, as suggested by the Chairman of the Rules Committee — seeing that every presentation I have made has been pertinent to city business or directly related to an exact agenda item or the Mobile Municipal Code.

So, if that’s considered “surprised rambling” I am not shocked that our city has become so chaotic and holistically unproductive. Nonetheless, our collective lack of progress “is getting old”; 3.) While Liesch interviewed me, and anytime I was in the meeting and could not maintain required proper distance from others, I wore a face covering. It was only when allowed by state law did I remove the face mask. Councilors decided, on that day, state law doesn’t matter in City Hall — all while two members broke their own ordinance as city of Mobile cameras (YouTube) were still recording.

Let it be known that this is not personal. When our elected officials do something well, I commend them publicly. It’s all business! Unfortunately, we have fearfully reactive leaders who loathe being transparent, running the city of Mobile. More importantly, they abhor anyone who has the audacity to challenge their “good judgement and direction” — as you see with their willingness to change the rules solely to prevent one citizen from speaking before that body.

Consequently, Port City residents have grown restless with the lackluster management of this place we each call home. As long as we “prematurely adjourn” from resolving concerns that matter to Mobilians, I shall speak out. As long as there is opportunity for us to improve and be more innovative, I shall speak out. And, as long as there is injustice of any kind in Mobile, Alabama — you better believe, I shall speak out! All while offering a plan. This is our right as Americans and our unique, historical responsibility as Alabamians! #SolutionsONLY

Reggie Hill, M. Ed.

Resident of Mobile (District 2)

Executive Director of “Success 4 the Future” (s4tf.org)