Saban tabbed top college coach

College football writers for The Athletic website, Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman, offered up their picks as to the Top 25 college football coaches in the country. The lists feature several SEC coaches and a few surprises. However, there’s no surprise who holds the top spot with both writers: Alabama’s Nick Saban.

In fact, the writers agree on the order of the top four: 2) Clemson’s Dabo Sweeney, 3) Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and 4) Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley. Mandel lists Ohio State’s Ryan Day in the No. 5 spots while Feldman has Penn State’s James Franklin in the No. 5 position.

Taking a look at Mandel’s choices, he has a string of SEC coaches in the Top 10, with Georgia’s Kirby Smart at No. 6, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher at No. 7, LSU’s Ed Orgeron at No. 8 and Florida’s Dan Mullen at No. 9. Other SEC choices by Mandel include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin at No. 24, with Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed as those who received consideration, along with Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell.